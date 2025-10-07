Dear friend,

Following UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s announcement that “You will not be able to work in the United Kingdom if you do not have digital ID,” there is growing international awareness that digital ID is an existential threat to individual liberty and privacy.

Oligarchs and their cronies are pushing it to greatly expand the surveillance state and give the government overreaching powers to curtail your effective freedom.

Think of restricted access to services because you said the wrong thing or expressed the wrong opinion online, or your bank accounts being suspended because you were part of a particular protest.

They will not need to investigate or obtain a court order.

It would be instantaneous, thanks to Digital ID, which links your name and face to all services you use, all locations you visit, and even everything you post online.