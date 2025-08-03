Nation First, by George Christensen



User's avatar
Suzann Vasanji's avatar
Suzann Vasanji
7h

That was an awful time What a crime against that doctor. I’m sure there will be others that have been in that situation since then. It says a lot for his resilience and faith to be able to start again and I pray he will receive some sort of justice.

Tom Veil's avatar
Tom Veil
7hEdited

THE COMING DEADLY MARK AND HOW TO AVOID IT (2)

According to Isaiah 58:1, 13, 14, what decisive message does God deliver to His people in the last days?

“Cry aloud, spare not; lift up your voice like a trumpet; tell My people their transgression. ... If you turn away your foot from the Sabbath, from doing your pleasure on My holy day, and call the Sabbath a delight ... then you shall delight yourself in the Lord” (Isaiah 58:1, 13, 14).

Answer:   He says to tell His people that they are sinning because they are trampling on His holy day, and He asks them to quit breaking the Sabbath so He can bless them. He wants His messenger to speak loudly so the people will hear. Notice that the third angel of Revelation 14:9–12, who brings the message about the mark of the beast, speaks with a loud voice also (verse 9). The message is too important to treat as ordinary. It’s a life-or-death issue! Jesus says His sheep, or people, will follow Him when He calls them (John 10:16, 27).

Do people who worship on Sunday as a holy day have the mark of the beast now?

Answer:   Absolutely not! No one will have the mark of the beast until Sunday worship becomes an issue forced by law. At that time, those who decide to follow the false teachings of the beast and worship on Sunday—the beast’s counterfeit holy day—will receive his mark. Those who follow Jesus and obey His truth will keep His Sabbath day holy and receive His mark. Those who expect to refuse the beast’s mark in the future must step under Jesus’ Sabbath banner now. His power is available to those who obey Him (Acts 5:32). Without Him, we can do nothing (John 15:5).With Him, all things are possible (Mark 10:27).

But what about "BUYING  and SELLING"? How does this tie into buying and selling? SIMPLE. What is being brought about now? A cashless society. So what will the leaders be able to do when we refuse to bow to Rome's Sunday law and false trinity god? They will simply be able to press a button and BLOCK our finances! It's that simple! And this is what it means in Revelation 13:17 about us not being able to buy and sell. When we refuse to go along with Rome's mark which is in opposition to God and His commandments, they will block our finances and we will not be able to buy and sell.

According to the book of Revelation, who did John see in God’s eternal kingdom?

Answer:   The answer is threefold and very clear:

A. Those who have God’s mark—sign (His Sabbath)—in their foreheads (Revelation 7:3, 4).

B. Those who refused to identify with the beast or his image and who refused to have his mark or name in their foreheads (Revelation 15:2).

C. The people who—today and for eternity—follow where Jesus leads, trusting Him fully in everything (Revelation 14:4).

What is Jesus saying to people today?

“He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life” (John 8:12).

Answer:   What a fantastic promise! If we follow Him, we will not end up in darkness but will, instead, have glorious truth. Further, following Him and keeping His Sabbath will put God’s mark on our foreheads and protect us from the dreadful plagues (Psalm 91:10) that will fall upon the disobedient (Revelation 16). It also marks us as ready for translation at Jesus’ second coming. What blessed protection and assurance God has offered us!

God is asking you to keep His holy seventh-day Sabbath as a sign that you have accepted His salvation and will follow Him wherever He leads. Will you decide now to begin keeping His Sabbath holy?

We will have to make a decision one day soon, whether to be on God's side and keep the SABBATH and receive His seal, or to be on Satan's side and keep Sunday and receive the mark of the beast. And that decision will decide your eternal destiny!

This is all to do with worship friends ... "Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus." (Rev.14:12)

To not take the mark means to keep God's commandments and follow in the footstep of Christ. Which means the mark of the beast is to do with the BREAKING of commandments of God or not following in Christ's footsteps.

The MARK OF THE BEAST is NOT a microchip! This is a complete deception. The mark of the beast is ALL TO DO WITH WORSHIP. It's coming! Please do not be deceived.

WAKE UP CHILDREN OF GOD OPEN YOUR BIBLES AND STUDY IT SHARE THIS MESSAGE WITH YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS FACEBOOK PAGES AND GROUPS GIVE YOUR HEART TO JESUS REPENT WORSHIP GOD ALONE AND KEEP HIS HOLY LAW AND HIS HOLY SABBATH JESUS IS COMING BACK SOON THERE IS NOT MUCH TIME.

