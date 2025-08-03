Dear friend,

They wanted to ruin him.

Strip him of his profession. Muzzle his faith. Paint him as a bigot. They wanted to make an example of him; a warning to every other Christian in Australia: speak against the sacred cows of the culture, and you’ll lose everything.

And yet, almost six years on, Dr Jereth Kok still stands, not in bitterness, not in rage, but in quiet, faithful defiance. He’s no longer a doctor. His stethoscope has gathered dust. His medical licence sits in limbo. But his faith? Still burning. His family? Still whole. His courage? Undiminished.

This is the personal story of a conservative Christian whom the authorities tried to destroy.

Dr Jereth Kok lost his medical career in 2019 for publicly expressing Christian views on abortion, gender ideology, and COVID policy.

Despite being suspended without misconduct, he has shown unwavering faith and resilience while raising a young family.

The personal cost included lost patient relationships, financial strain, and isolation during church closures under lockdowns.

He retrained as a software developer and continues to speak out boldly against cultural taboos despite legal battles.

His story is one of quiet endurance and conviction, and support is being directed through the Human Rights Law Alliance.

Let me tell you what you won’t read in the official tribunal summaries.

Dr Jereth Kok has two school-aged kids. His daughter was so young when the Medical Board suspended him in 2019 that she doesn’t remember her father ever being a doctor. That part of his life was stolen; scrubbed away not by incompetence or malpractice, but because he spoke out publicly, as a Christian, about abortion, transgender ideology, and the COVID panic.

“The main message we try to communicate to the children,” he told me, “is that Dad lost his old job because of his Christian beliefs. We hope this will help them grow to understand that the way of Christ is the way of the cross… the world opposed Christ, and it will oppose his followers.”

That’s not spin. That’s theology forged in the fire.

Imagine, for a moment, losing your life’s work overnight. Your patients. Your clinic. Your professional identity. No goodbye, no closure, just a government-issued muzzle for quoting the Bible and sharing satire.

And then the pandemic hit. While woke bureaucrats and leftists called Dan Andrews a saviour, Jereth’s church, like thousands across Victoria, was shut down. For two whole years, no fellowship, no face-to-face prayer, no shoulder to lean on. He was left to carry the full weight of state persecution alone.

“My faith was definitely tested,” he admits.

“In 2019 and early 2020, I kept asking myself, ‘What the hell am I going to do now? How will I continue feeding the family and paying the bills?’ I had to read Christ's words about feeding the birds over and over and make myself believe they were true.”

But he did believe. And God provided.

Drawing on old skills, he retrained himself as a software developer. With no job and two children to feed, he leaned hard into faith and study, eventually landing stable work again, about three years after he was forced out of medicine.

No luxury lifestyle. No compensation payout. Just grit, grace, and quiet endurance. A battered old car. Public school for the kids. Government assistance during lockdowns. He makes no complaint about that, but let’s be honest: this is a man who spent years training to serve others, only to be publicly executed by a tribunal because he wouldn’t call child mutilation “healthcare.”

He didn’t go to jail, but make no mistake: they tried to erase him.

Even the relationships he’d built with his patients, often over many years, were stripped away overnight.

“It hurt to have those relationships suddenly ended,” he says. “Without so much as an opportunity to say farewell.”

This is the real cost of ideological enforcement. It’s not just the headlines. It’s not just the license. It’s the relational and spiritual destruction that gets left in the wreckage. And yet Jereth Kok, by God’s grace, kept walking.

“I figured out early on that I was not going to be treated fairly by the system,” he says. “So I threw myself into the new career path and did not look back... The legal stuff is always there in the background, but it only needs major attention for a week or two each year. I am blessed to have excellent lawyers who do all that work for me.”

Through it all, he’s held fast to the Psalms. Especially the ones where David cries out against false accusations and wicked courts. They’re no longer just poetic verses to him. They’re lived reality.

And while the tribunal might think they silenced him, they haven’t.

He still speaks. Boldly.

“It is risky to speak against the culture’s sacred cows,” he warns. “I wrote a public article for a Christian newspaper, explaining the dangers of the transgender ideology, and I believe that painted a target on my back. But we must not be scared into silence. The best way to fight this sort of intimidation is to speak even more loudly and in greater numbers.”

And his call to action?

“When thousands of children are having their minds and bodies permanently ruined by this toxic ideology, we don't have a choice.”

That’s a man who’s lost almost everything, and still won’t back down.

Dr Kok’s legal fight isn’t over. The final ruling on his career won’t come until 2026. By then, he’ll have spent seven full years in professional exile. That’s not justice. That’s persecution by process.

And, if you’re wondering if you can help, you can.

Dr Kok asks that anyone wanting to support his case donate directly to the Human Rights Law Alliance, which has stood by him every step of the way: www.hrla.org.au/donate

If they proceed with an appeal, those funds will help. And if not, they’ll support other Christian professionals who are now being dragged through the same ideological shredder.

We often talk about courage as loud defiance. But sometimes it looks like quiet faithfulness. Fixing old cars. Coding software. Raising kids to love Jesus even when the world hates truth. That’s Jereth Kok.

They tried to erase him. They failed.

Now let’s make sure the country hears his story.

Share

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

