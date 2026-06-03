Dear friend,

I had a case of gout in my right foot yesterday, and it has carried on into today. It is absolutely excruciating.

I had planned to attend the Sydney Rally for Life outside NSW Parliament last night. I wanted to be there. I really did. But I could barely walk from my bed to my ensuite, let alone get out the door, travel into the city, and stand outside Parliament for an hour. At that point, standing at a rally would have been less a show of support and more a form of medieval torture.

People say gout is a self-inflicted affliction.

That has always struck me as a bit too neat. Too easy. Going by that logic, almost every affliction is self-inflicted in some way or another. The reason gout gets singled out, of course, is because it is often associated with overweight people and what they eat. Too many purines. Too much uric acid. Too much of this. Too much of that. The usual lecture.

In my case, I eliminated every possible food that could be blamed for the problem, and it made no real difference.

My gout attacks began in 2017, just after I had weight loss surgery. Funnily enough, there are studies out there suggesting that, at least in the short term, bariatric surgery and rapid weight loss can be linked with temporary increases in uric acid and gout attacks. So much for the simple little sermon about eating the wrong thing.

Thankfully, gout only comes to me once in a blue moon now. But when it comes, it comes like a lightning strike. My foot swells. I can barely walk without assistance. The pain is constant, sharp, grinding, maddening. You can’t sleep properly. You can’t think straight. You can’t do what you planned to do. One small part of the body gets inflamed, and suddenly the whole man is stuck.

A little problem shuts everything down.

And lying there, foot throbbing, angry that I could not attend the Rally for Life, I found myself thinking about our country.

Gout in one small part of the body showed how quickly hidden trouble can bring everything to a halt.

Australia has allowed moral poison to build up by treating unborn children as inconvenient and disposable.

The Sydney Rally for Life mattered because some truths still need to be witnessed publicly.

Sex-selective abortion exposes the brutal logic behind the wider abortion debate.

A nation that will not defend its weakest members will eventually fail to defend anyone.

A slow build of something unseen had suddenly compounded, pretty much immobilising me.

That’s how a poison works, isn’t it?

Most of the time, you do not notice it building up. It sits under the surface. It accumulates quietly. People make excuses for it. The experts explain it away. Politicians learn to live with it. The media tells everyone to calm down. Then one day, the pain erupts, and suddenly the body is not healthy at all.

Australia has allowed a deep moral poison to build up in its bloodstream. It did not happen in one dramatic moment. It happened by inches. One compromise here. One bad law there. One cowardly vote. One media campaign. One activist's demand. One bureaucrat deciding ordinary people should not have a say. One polite little lie after another, all dressed up as compassion and progress.

Nowhere is that poison more obvious than in the way our lawmakers treat unborn children.

The Sydney Rally for Life was held outside NSW Parliament last night (Tuesday, 2 June), with pro-life Australians gathering to support legislation aimed at banning sex-selective abortion in New South Wales. The bill was introduced by Libertarian MLC John Ruddick and was due for debate in the Legislative Council the following day.

That is what I had planned to attend.

Not because rallies fix everything. They don’t. You and I both know that. Plenty of rallies come and go, and the politicians inside the building still find a way to ignore the people outside.

But some things still have to be said publicly. Some things have to be witnessed to in the open, even when the cameras are unkind and the sneering class has already made up its mind. Some lines have to be drawn where the politicians, the media, the activists and the bureaucrats can see them.

One of those truths is very simple: The unborn child matters. The child hidden in the womb matters. The baby who cannot speak, cannot vote, cannot march, cannot post online, cannot hire a lobbyist, cannot donate to a campaign, and cannot defend himself or herself still matters. In fact, that is precisely why this issue cuts so deeply. It exposes what sort of people we are becoming.

They tell us the unborn child is too small to matter. Too hidden. Too dependent. Too inconvenient. Too costly. Too disruptive to someone else’s plans.

That is the lie at the centre of the whole anti-life movement. Small means insignificant. Unseen means unworthy. Dependence cancels dignity.

No, it does not.

The smallest things are often the most important things. A heartbeat. A conscience. A wedding vow. A mother’s instinct. A father’s duty. A whispered prayer beside a hospital bed. A child in the womb.

These are not minor things. They are the foundations. And yet the modern world seems determined to mock the foundations while pretending it is building something better.

Family is treated as old-fashioned. Faith is treated as divisive. Motherhood is treated as limiting. Fatherhood is treated as suspect. Biology is treated as offensive. The unborn child is treated as a problem to be solved.

You cannot wage war on the foundations forever and expect the house to stand. You cannot poison the bloodstream forever and expect the body to keep moving. And you cannot destroy the innocent while telling yourself the nation is becoming kinder.

That is the thing about gout. The pain may arrive suddenly, but the build-up has usually been happening for a while. Something was accumulating. Something was wrong beneath the surface, even when everything looked manageable.

So it is with a nation.

We legalised abortion. Then we normalised it. Then we funded it. Then we demanded silence from anyone who objected. Then even the mildest pro-life measure was treated as some extremist threat to modern society.

And now, in New South Wales, we have reached the point where even saying “a baby should not be aborted because that baby is the wrong sex” becomes controversial.

What sort of Parliament hesitates over that? What sort of society needs to argue over that? What kind of moral condition are we in when a proposal to ban sex-selective abortion is treated by some as dangerous or oppressive?

Abortion is not healthcare. It is a disease. And, with this legislation, the body is reacting because pressure has been applied to a diseased area.

You can always tell when the pro-life movement has hit a nerve. The slogans come out. The activists turn up. The media framing begins. The word “rights” gets thrown around as though it ends every argument. Nervous politicians start looking over their shoulders. The professional class warns us not to go backwards.

Backwards? Is protecting an unborn child from being killed because of sex really backwards? Is saying a civilised society should defend its weakest members backwards? No. What is backwards is cruelty dressed up as compassion. What is backwards is pretending that a child’s worth depends on whether that child is wanted, convenient, planned, healthy, male or female.

The abortion lobby knows why this issue is dangerous to them. Sex-selective abortion exposes the rotten logic underneath the whole system. If the unborn child is just tissue, why does the reason matter? If the unborn child has no moral worth, why object to sex selection? If abortion is merely healthcare, why should anyone be troubled by it? But people are troubled by it. They should be.

Deep down, even many people who support abortion in general know there is something particularly ugly about killing a child because that child is a boy or a girl. That instinctive disgust is a crack in the wall. It lets the light in. It forces the question they never want asked.

Who is this child? Not what. Who. Once you ask that question honestly, the entire debate changes. If the unborn child is one of us, then this is not merely a medical procedure. It is not merely a private choice. It is not a tidy little political issue to be managed with careful talking points and conscience votes.

It is life and death. It is justice. It is whether people still have the courage to defend the innocent when defending them is unfashionable.

I could not stand outside NSW Parliament last night. That bothers me more than you might think. I wanted to stand with the people who were prepared to be seen, counted, mocked and smeared, and still say that life matters. But while I could not stand there physically, I can still stand. I can stand with my words. I can stand with my vote. I can stand with my voice.

So can you.

Maybe you were not at the rally either. You might have been working. You might have been putting kids to bed, caring for someone at home, driving back from a long shift, or just too far away from Sydney to get there. Maybe you did not even know it was happening. But you can still stand.

You can contact your MPs. You can tell them plainly that sex-selective abortion has no place in Australia. You can support the pro-life voices being attacked for daring to speak. You can share the truth with your family, your friends, your church, your local community. You can refuse to be shamed into silence by people whose whole argument depends on keeping the unborn child invisible.

That is what they want, after all.

They want the child unseen. They want the mother isolated. They want the father silent. They want the Christian embarrassed. They want the conservative intimidated. They want ordinary voters distracted, tired, and too busy to notice what is being done in their name. But a nation can only ignore pain for so long.

Maybe this moment in New South Wales is one of those painful moments where the country is being forced to feel what it has tried so hard to ignore. A nation that will not protect its unborn children will eventually fail to protect anyone. Not the elderly. Not the disabled. Not the sick. Not the poor. Not the inconvenient.

Once human life becomes negotiable, everything becomes negotiable. That is the poison. It has been building up for far too long, and it needs to be driven out of the system.

So do not let this pass as just another news item, another vote, another rally, another issue for someone else to worry about. This is not someone else’s fight. It is yours. It is mine. It is ours.

Speak up. Contact your representatives. Encourage those who stood outside Parliament. Pray for courage. Share the message where you can. And refuse, absolutely refuse, to accept the great lie that the smallest among us do not matter.

They matter to God. They matter to any civilisation worthy of the name. And they must matter to us.

A little problem can shut down the whole body. A little poison can cripple a man. And a little child, ignored and discarded by the powerful, can reveal the true condition of a nation’s soul.

Australia is in pain because Australia is not well. Healing begins when good people stop pretending the poison is normal.

On life, on truth, on the unborn child, we have to stand. Even if, like me, you have to do it temporarily on one foot.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

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