Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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Noel's avatar
Noel
11h

I was watching a video of a man across the road from an abortion clinic and protesting against the murdering of the unborn.

He stated that those who claim it is not murder to abort a foetus should consider what the law says in the case of when a pregnant woman is killed by the driver of a car, then the law deems the driver is charged with a DOUBLE HOMICIDE!

The death of the pregnant mother and the death of the unborn baby.

So, abortion is taking the life of an unborn baby and IS murder and the law declares it so!

How have we come to this hellish place where murdering the most beautiful, most vulnerable, most precious of new life can be accepted as normal and a form of "birth control"?

I weep when I think of these unborn human beings lying "safely" in their mothers' womb, totally helpless and reliant for protection and nourishment, while their little innocent and pure bodies grow into the most precious gift, a new born baby, but instead of being born and allowed to grow into their full potential, is evilly ripped out like so much waste!

Oh God, we pray for these poor souls who were never given a chance to live the life you had planned for them. Please take them into your loving arms and give them peace. Amen.

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Watersnake's avatar
Watersnake
12h

The propaganda goes so deep on abortion. I can still recall being terrified of an unwanted pregnancy at 15 years old and going to Planned Parenthood (in California in 1968) and getting free birth control pills. And I was still a virgin!

Fast forward to 2014 at a Buddhist retreat centre where a traditional Tibetan Lama admonished the hip ‘my body, my choice’ retreatants that abortion was murder and carried deeply negative consequences.

The crowd went wild. A quarter of the 1000 attendees stood up and stormed out of the Temple - all female and many gay - and it was on for all. Many left the retreat following accusations, anger, tears, denial, guilt and regret. Another unforgettable moment.

And the brainwashing has matured with time. My latest ‘lived experience’ was speaking to a 19 year old Aussie girl at the local Canberra coop after Trump won in 2024. She was convinced that all the ‘right to lifers’ were going to rise up and plunge her generation into a ‘Handmaids tale’ scenario. I couldn’t blame her after reading the documented effects of the C19 shots on woman’s fertility. And the plummeting birth rates in the western world.

And yes, a few steps back to centre are definitely needed. as this topic is only going to get more emotional over time.

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