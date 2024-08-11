Dear friend,

One of the most chilling aspects of the modern West is just how quickly our values have crumbled.

Not so long ago, free speech was revered, almost sacred—a cornerstone of our Western identity. But now?

We’re watching governments enact laws to stifle free speech, cheered on by hordes of so-called ‘useful idiots’ who seem all too eager to hand over their freedoms.

How did we fall so far?

How did we go from a civilisation that prided itself on being a marketplace of ideas to one where most people are too afraid to utter a single dissenting word, terrified of offending the perpetually outraged?

This wasn’t some organic shift—it was a top-down assault.

The globalists, with their iron grip on the media, big tech, and academia, have been waging a war on the West.

Why? Because we were the last bastion of resistance against their authoritarian dreams.

And now, they’re making their final play—attempting to legitimise the suppression of free speech through a worldwide legal framework.

