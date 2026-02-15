Nation First, by George Christensen

Kent
13h

I am a "migrant" from NZ and know that Australia was built on immigrants. But what is happening now is madness. Apart from housing and rent it is keeping wages low and stacking the numbers in swing seats. While migration is important for every nation it has to be people that want to work, assimilate and add to society and the numbers have to be sustainable, which they aren't now. Look into the conspiracy theory called the Kalergi Plan. Supposedly a lie, but is happening right now all around the world. Maybe just a coincidence?

Peter Cunningham
13h

The article is true, however there be MUCH more behind that is driving all, and as usual it’s the so called “United” Nations and our commitments to it and the agendas of each of it’s tentacles.

The main tentacle is UNHCR. Look at connections between the basic principles of the UN to which we are committed (without our knowledge) and the principles/function of just that tentacle. Now consider the rest of the UN, and the whole entity becomes a danger to sovereignty and liberty.

Trump knows this, hence his loathing for the globalist, socialist social re-engineering monster.

