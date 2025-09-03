Dear friend,

There’s a political earthquake rumbling beneath this country, and most of the elites in Canberra haven’t got the faintest clue it’s even happening.

Labor is bleeding support in places it used to take for granted. Working-class, coal-digging, metal-smelting, industry-building heartlands like Gladstone. You know, the places that actually keep this country running while the latte set in the leafy suburbs scream about wind turbines and “net zero.”

👉 WATCH the full interview with Colin Boyce, the LNP Federal Member for Flynn, who represents Gladstone. Boyce increased his two-party-preferred vote by over 6% when just about everyone else went backwards.

