Dear friend,

You feel it, don’t you?

The tightening in your gut every time you open your grocery bill.

The rising mortgage repayments that are eating into your income like termites through timber.

That quiet panic when you check your super balance and realise it’s not keeping up with inflation, let alone rent, food, or a future.

Well, you’re not crazy, and you’re definitely not alone.

The world’s financial system is breaking.

Not slowly. Not subtly. Not quietly.

It’s snapping, and the so-called elites know it.

That’s because they caused it.

The global financial system is collapsing, and both mainstream and fringe economists agree an unprecedented reset is coming, one engineered by the elites who broke it.

Wealth inequality is spiralling out of control, with Australia’s middle and lower classes hit hardest, effectively locking a generation into economic servitude.

The so-called “Great Reset” is a top-down push toward surveillance-based central bank digital currencies disguised as progress, but designed to remove privacy and control.

Global powers, including BRICS and Western institutions, are converging on the same goal: full-spectrum dominance of the next financial system under the guise of reform.

To resist, people must reject elite narratives, reclaim local independence through real assets and skills, and fight back before dissent becomes impossible.

Economists from all corners, from radical contrarians to stiff-shirted suits at the International Monetary Fund (or IMF, the global lender of last resort), are now saying the same thing: a once-in-a-lifetime economic reset is coming.

Right now, we’re living through what Bravos Research calls the Great Divergence. On the one hand, stock market confidence is soaring. On the other hand, average citizens, you, me, your neighbour, are more pessimistic about our economic futures than at any time since the 2008 crisis. That’s not just a weird data point. That’s the sound of a house of cards shaking in the wind.

Since 2010, real incomes have increased by only 50 percent. America’s biggest stock index, the S&P 500 has surged 300 percent. That’s not growth. That’s theft.

And while you’ve been working harder and earning less, the top one percent, the bankers, the globalist think-tanks, the unelected technocrats, have been cashing in like it’s the Roaring Twenties all over again. The problem is, we all know what came next. A crash so devastating it rewrote global politics for decades.

History isn’t just repeating itself. It’s rhyming with a shotgun in its mouth.

Let me make this personal. If you think Australia is somehow immune, you’re living in a fantasy. The so-called lucky country now has the worst disposable income collapse in the developed world. Worse than the UK. Worse than the US. Our younger generations are being strangled by debt before they can even put down roots. Think your kids will ever own a home? Not unless they inherit one.

The bottom 20 percent of Aussies now hold just 0.4 percent of national wealth. The top 20 percent control over 63 percent. Does that sound like a fair go to you? The wealthiest 10 percent of Australians under 35 have doubled their wealth since 2003. The poorest 60 percent have essentially remained stagnant. Two decades of blood, sweat and sacrifice… for what?

Let’s call it what it is. Economic feudalism. You’re not a citizen in this economy. You’re a serf.

Now the suits in Davos and Washington have a word for this collapse. The Great Reset. They say it like it’s some kind of upgrade. A reboot. A shiny new utopia. But behind the curtain, here’s what they really mean. A digital cashless world where your money is programmable and revocable. Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs — government-issued digital funds) that track, monitor, and punish you for non-compliance. No privacy. No ownership. No dissent. You’ll own nothing, they say. And you’ll be happy. Right? Wrong.

They’re not offering a new system to fix the old one. They’re offering chains dressed up in convenience.

And don’t think it’s just the IMF and World Economic Forum (WEF) pulling the strings. The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) economic bloc is in on it too. They’re building parallel systems, but not to free anyone. They just want their own seat at the globalist table.

Here’s the dark irony: The only man trying to break this death spiral may accidentally be accelerating it.

Donald Trump’s tariffs, cuts to foreign subsidies, and America-first economics are shaking the post-World War II global trade system to its core. That system, forged under Bretton Woods, transformed America into the world's consumer hub, the dollar into the reserve currency, and U.S. taxpayers into the bankrollers of foreign regimes and globalist projects.

For decades, that framework kept other nations hooked on American markets and the dollar’s dominance. By tearing it up, Trump is ripping away the crutch that much of the world economy has leaned on for eighty years.

Trump is trying to end that by clawing back manufacturing, imposing tariffs on foreign imports, and stopping American taxpayers from funding global welfare schemes. In the long run, these moves could restore both domestic industry and sovereignty, giving the United States back the productive base it has been losing since the 1970s.

But in the short run, they are forcing the very nations and corporations that once relied on the dollar, U.S. subsidies, and open American markets to scramble for alternatives. When Washington stops writing the cheques and buying the world’s exports, dozens of countries, corporations, and banks suddenly find themselves desperate for a new anchor.

What Trump is doing is a necessary shock, sure, because it forces corporations to bring production home and ends the era of endless outsourcing and welfare for the rest of the planet. But it also leaves a vacuum. And history shows vacuums do not last.

In that vacuum, the globalists see their golden chance. They’ve been quietly preparing a replacement system for years through the IMF, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS — the “central bank for central banks”), and the WEF, with their pet projects such as CBDCs and the “unified ledger” (a global transaction-tracking platform). The BRICS bloc, too, has been laying the groundwork, whether knowingly or not, by calling for an end to dollar dominance and experimenting with their own CBDCs.

The so-called solution is already on the table: a global CBDC, a unified financial ledger, one currency to rule them all, track them all, and silence them all. In other words, Trump’s reset of Bretton Woods may end up being the pretext for the globalists’ Great Reset

If we don’t act now, they’ll win by default. Because mark my words. When this collapse hits full throttle, the same people who profited from the crash will present themselves as the only ones who can fix it. And their fix? It’ll be worse than the disease.

They don’t want to reset the system. They want to own it. Entirely. Forever.

And history gives us a roadmap for how they might do it.

The last time wealth inequality hit these levels was 1929. Within two years, the US imposed dramatic corporate tax hikes, profit margins were crushed, asset values imploded, and unemployment soared. That “reset” didn’t just happen by accident. It was triggered.

Today, corporate tax rates sit at their lowest since the 1930s, and Bravos Research warns the next spike will be the trigger that blows the lid off. They will sell it to you as fairness. In reality, it will be the final seizure of what little middle-class wealth is left.

Bravos Research also recently showed that every time the market returned around 84 percent over three years, as it has just done, the end came soon after. Sometimes within months. Sometimes within a year. And every time the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cycle decided the outcome. Rate hikes after long rallies don’t just cool markets. They detonate them.

We are not on the edge of a reset. We are in the countdown to one.

What’s even more insidious is the psychological war. Before your bank balance drops, your mindset does. Fear paralyses you. You stop planning, stop investing, stop building. You shrink. That’s the real reset. They don’t just want your money. They want your spirit broken.

So what can you do? First, reject the lie that this is all too complex for you to understand. That’s exactly what they want you to believe. Leave it to the experts. Like hell.

Second, diversify outside their systems. Get off the fiat rollercoaster. Hedge with physical assets. Learn real skills. Build local networks. Reclaim your sovereignty.

Third, speak up. Loudly. Share this article.

Start asking real questions and demand better answers. If we don’t fight back now, we’ll wake up in a world where fight-back is no longer possible.

We are staring down the barrel of the biggest financial upheaval in a century. This is your warning.

I’ve said my piece. Now it’s your move.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

