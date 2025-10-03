Nation First, by George Christensen

Robyn S
4h

Oh, it's coming. Not sure there's too much we can do to stop it, either! I just hope it doesn't happen in the next couple of months...because we should have our house built in a few months!Then it's move in, do our sustainable living (and we'll be off-grid; no electricity companies telling us what we can and can't do, thanks!) and use mostly cash - and get a safe! I'm happy to do barter, we can grow our own food, we know a lot of locals. It should be doable.

As for when it happens, who knows; t may occur as early as February 2026. I think things are still shifting at present, but I doubt anything concrete will happen before Christmas. The wannabe elites (a.k.a. scum of the Earth) still took a year between 'covid' and the poison rollouts. They need time to get their global affairs in order, too...

Regardless, I want no part in this Digital ID future. I was born a person. And last time I checked I still am! I shouldn't need a wad of papers - electronic or otherwise - to 'prove' who I am or that will allow me to 'survive' in society. Stuff that. If things get too complicated electronically in the future, I'm just walking away from it all. Cash will still be around. Barter will still exist. Where there's a will there a way.

But the vast majority (a.k.a. city folk) will just agree, begrudgingly, to do the Digital ID thing. They will roll over...because it's easier than taking a stand and doing the hard yards themselves. Also, most are not prepared for all these changes. They have too much debt and do not own things outright. They are in a poor/weak position right now and also lack the psychological acumen required to stand up against the tyranny. When you think about it like that, it's just a matter of time for the bigwigs to get their affairs in order and then BAM. Watch out.

JustShaun
5h

Nobodies doing shit I think you give much credence to Trump he's bought and paid for. You see its just the people against the system so what are we waiting for

