Dear friend,

They told you to stay silent. I’m telling you to rise.

We are living in a time when evil doesn’t hide anymore—it parades down the main street, waving its flag, and demands you cheer it on. Well, I won’t clap. And neither should you.

That’s why I’m urging you—no, challenging you—to plug into The Daily Remnant. This isn’t just another Christian publication. This is a spiritual war drum, sounding the alarm for those with eyes to see and ears to hear. If you’ve felt that gnawing sense that the world has gone mad and no one’s standing for truth anymore… this is your call to action.

And, what’s more, every article is free. No paywall. No obligation. You can subscribe without spending a cent. But if you do choose to support it financially, know this—100% goes straight back into the mission, and any surplus is sent to support Christian brothers and sisters persecuted for their faith. That’s where your dollars go. Truth and charity.

Start with these top 5 articles—handpicked because they matter. They expose, awaken, and equip.

1. The Line Has Been Drawn

Good and evil used to be clear. Now? The world celebrates what’s wicked and punishes what’s holy. This piece will snap you out of the fog and show you the frontlines. Are you standing on the right side?

2. Christ Is King

Not “a” king. The King. This isn’t some feel-good Sunday sermon—it’s a call to reclaim the truth they’re desperately trying to silence. Spoiler: they’ll fail. But only if we speak boldly.

3. How Should Christians Respond to the Loss of Freedoms?

Lockdowns. Censorship. Compromised pulpits. Are we really just going to roll over? This article is your battle plan. If you love liberty, you need to read this.

4. Echoes in Eternity

What does a Hollywood epic like Gladiator have to do with the Gospel? More than you think. This one will stir your soul—and remind you that what we do in this life does echo in eternity.

5. The Days of Judgment

Prophecy isn’t dead. And neither is God’s justice. This is a sobering, powerful look into Catholic prophecies about the illumination, the great darkness, and the chastisement ahead. Not for the faint of heart—but necessary reading for the faithful.

The time for lukewarm faith is over. The remnant is rising.

Will you be part of it?

Subscribe. Read. Share. Stand.

Join The Daily Remnant now—before the next wave hits.

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

