Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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Heather Rays's avatar
Heather Rays
1d

…..it is way past time everyday Aussies awake from their slumber and stand up for themselves……hopefully that time is now…….🇦🇺

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Watersnake's avatar
Watersnake
1d

...”Most of all, they are tired of being treated as a problem to be managed whenever they push back.”

Spot on, George. Great analysis.

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