Dear friend,

The Farrer by-election should have been routine.

Safe Liberal territory. A sprawling regional electorate across southern New South Wales where elections are normally managed, predictable and politely dull. The sort of seat where the political class turns up for the obligatory photo opportunity, shakes a few hands at the local showgrounds and then heads back to Canberra confident the result is already locked away.

Instead, Farrer has become a political street fight.

NOTE: This article originally appeared on ConfidentialDaily.com

The Farrer by-election has become a national showdown between the political establishment and a growing populist revolt centred around One Nation.

Despite relentless attacks from activist groups, major parties and hostile media coverage, One Nation remains competitive because many voters no longer trust establishment narratives.

Climate 200-backed independent Michelle Milthorpe is presented as a grassroots regional candidate while benefiting from the same professional activist machinery seen in inner-city Teal campaigns.

GetUp!, media commentators and establishment politicians are unintentionally strengthening the backlash by appearing to lecture and manage regional voters rather than represent them.

Rising living costs, housing pressures, immigration concerns and collapsing trust in institutions are driving a broader regional revolt that could fundamentally destabilise Australian politics.

Activists are pouring into the electorate. Climate 200-linked campaign structures are operating at full throttle. GetUp! has mobilised heavily against One Nation. Liberal and National Party operatives are tearing strips off Pauline Hanson’s candidate while sections of the media churn out daily scandal coverage with almost missionary enthusiasm. The sheer scale of the establishment response tells you everything you need to know about how nervous they have become.

Because despite all of it, One Nation is still competitive.

That is the real story of this by-election. Not that One Nation candidate David Farley has run a flawless campaign. He plainly has not. Not that every criticism levelled against him is fabricated. Some are entirely fair. The extraordinary part is that after weeks of coordinated attacks, negative headlines, activist pressure and political pile-ons, a large bloc of voters still appears willing to back him anyway.

That is what has Canberra rattled.

To understand why, you first need to understand what this contest has become. This is no longer a normal fight between Left and Right. Labor barely matters in Farrer. The real battle is between the old political order and a growing populist revolt against it. On one side sit the familiar institutional forces: Liberal strategists, National Party operators, Climate 200 activists, GetUp! campaigners, media commentators and the broader ecosystem of professional political management that now dominates Australian public life.

On the other side sits a rough-edged insurgency campaign fuelled by frustration, resentment and a belief that ordinary Australians have been politically abandoned.

The by-election was triggered after former Liberal deputy leader Sussan Ley vacated the seat. Under ordinary circumstances, the Liberals would expect to retain Farrer comfortably. But polling over recent weeks changed the complexion of the race dramatically. Several surveys suggested the Liberal primary vote had collapsed while both One Nation and Climate 200-backed independent Michelle Milthorpe surged into genuine contention.

That transformed a sleepy by-election into a national political alarm bell.

Suddenly the activist networks switched on. GetUp! reportedly raised more than half a million dollars specifically to stop One Nation from winning the seat. Climate 200-linked support flowed heavily into Milthorpe’s operation. The media focus intensified. The attacks on Farley escalated. What had initially looked like a local contest rapidly became a coordinated national campaign to crush a populist insurgency before it could gain momentum.

And this is where the Milthorpe operation becomes politically revealing.

Milthorpe has spent the campaign desperately trying to dodge the “Teal” label while benefiting from the exact activist infrastructure Australians now associate with Climate 200 operations. The branding may be regional. The machinery behind it is not. Voters are being asked to believe this is some spontaneous grassroots uprising while professional campaign networks, activist money and carefully curated media treatment conveniently materialise around her campaign like clockwork.

It is the same political template Australians have already seen rolled out in wealthy inner-city seats. Slick messaging. Poll-tested language. Sanitised identity politics wrapped in “community consultation” rhetoric. A candidate carefully marketed as independent while operating inside a broader activist ecosystem with very obvious ideological leanings. Only now the same formula has been shoved into an Akubra and driven through regional NSW pretending to be authentically local.

A lot of voters can smell the artificiality from a mile away.

That is one of the great miscalculations being made by activist strategists and metropolitan commentators covering this race. Regional Australians are perfectly capable of supporting independents when they believe those candidates genuinely emerge from the community. But many also possess a finely tuned instinct for manufactured political branding. They know the difference between local representation and a professionally assembled activist project disguised as community spontaneity.

Then there is GetUp!, which has once again demonstrated its remarkable ability to motivate conservative voters by simply existing. Nothing hardens regional resistance faster than the arrival of progressive activist groups lecturing voters about the moral necessity of defeating the “wrong” candidate. Every attack ad becomes free advertising. Every sanctimonious media segment reinforces the suspicion that ordinary voters are being managed rather than represented.

The harder the establishment pushes, the stronger the backlash becomes.

That same dynamic exploded during the now infamous confrontation involving Liberal senator James Paterson and an elderly One Nation volunteer outside a polling booth. Footage of the altercation spread rapidly online after Paterson filmed the man during an argument over anti-Farley campaign signage. Within hours, sections of the political and media class were framing the incident as another example of dangerous populist behaviour and political extremism.

But many ordinary voters watching the footage saw something quite different.

They saw a senior Liberal operative inserting himself into a heated confrontation during an already toxic campaign and then appearing shocked when tempers boiled over. The point is not whether the altercation was ideal. It obviously was not. The point is that establishment politicians and media figures consistently misread public sentiment because they still assume voters trust their framing of events.

Increasingly, they do not.

That same collapse in institutional trust explains why the attacks on David Farley have failed to destroy the One Nation campaign. Farley has vulnerabilities. Real ones. His political history is messy, some of his comments on immigration have created obvious problems and parts of the campaign have lacked discipline. Under the old rules of Australian politics, that combination of controversies would normally end an insurgent candidacy before polling day even arrived.

But the old rules are breaking down.

Voters increasingly suspect coordinated political pile-ons. They notice when establishment parties, activist groups and media organisations all converge on the same target at the same time. They see selective outrage. They detect double standards. And many have started asking themselves a simple question: if the entire political establishment is trying this hard to destroy one candidate, what exactly are they so frightened of?

That question matters because One Nation’s support in places like Farrer is no longer primarily ideological. It is emotional. People are exhausted by rising living costs, collapsing housing affordability, soaring power bills and endless political lectures from people who appear insulated from the consequences of their own policies. They are tired of being told that concerns about immigration, regional decline, cultural change or economic insecurity are somehow illegitimate or morally suspect.

Most of all, they are tired of being treated as a problem to be managed whenever they push back.

That frustration is now feeding a broader political revolt across parts of regional Australia. Not a perfectly organised revolt. Not an especially polished one either. But a revolt nonetheless. One Nation has become the primary vehicle for that anger not because it is flawless, but because millions of voters increasingly view the major parties as interchangeable managers of national decline.

And that is why Farrer matters.

If One Nation can win a regional seat despite coordinated attacks from the Liberals, Nationals, Climate 200, GetUp!, hostile media coverage and a series of campaign controversies, then Australian politics may be entering a far more unstable era than the establishment currently understands. Because once voters stop fearing elite disapproval, the old mechanisms of political control begin to fail very quickly.

The political class still believes this is temporary anger. A protest vote. A passing tantrum from dissatisfied conservatives.

They may be looking at the early stages of something much bigger.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

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Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.