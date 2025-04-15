The Rise of the Bodyiods
Nation First looks into disturbing news of the push to create soulless human husks as tools for medicine, meat, and control.
Dear friend,
And it was allowed to give breath to the image of the beast, so that the image of the beast might even speak...
— Revelation 13:15
Just when you think our elites cannot get more depraved, you find a new news headline that just makes your very soul shudder.
In an act that is an affront to God’s design for life—a display of complete moral debauch…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.