Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Davey's avatar
Peter Davey
2h

Fantastic George, thank you for articulating the core of our country’s woes. I hope that I have enough years to see this cesspool replaced with responsible leadership.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rodney Viney's avatar
Rodney Viney
22m

Dear people of Australia and Dear George ,the traitors are very aware of our disgust and the fact we are voting against them !

They ARE replacing lost voters with mass immigration Mass immigration fir new voters nothing more than that ,

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Christensen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture