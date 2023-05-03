Dear friend,

For the past year, images and footage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — decked out in his army fatigue t-shirt despite not being on the frontline of any conflict — have been plastered right across the Western media.

The fake news legacy media praises him as a symbol of Ukrainian resistance against Russia; a true ‘servant of the people’ who only cares about the welfare of his people.

Well, their biased reporting on the man doesn’t tell the whole story.

The fact is Zelenskyy is like so many other politicians: opportunistic, adaptable, and only out there to save his own skin.

He was able to win his election partially as a result of manipulation by Big Tech.

It’s also possible that his election win was aided by financial largesse and promotions via Netflix which has ties to senior Obama administration figures.

Compared to his veteran competitors, Zelenskyy did not release any concrete policy platform nor did he engage with the country’s local press.

However, virtually, his videos and posts were being promoted by tech companies in Silicon Valley on the orders of the United States government so that ‘their guy’ could be in charge of Ukraine and begin handing over the country’s rich resources to U.S. companies.

As president, the media presented him as a political outsider out to bring the Ukraine oligarchs to justice.

However, suppressed was the news of him being indicted himself in the Pandora Papers, which leaked details of his massive offshore holdings and expensive London properties.

Furthermore, while he made speeches about rooting out corruption, he insidiously tried to push for reforms that aimed for the opposite.

How so? Find out by reading on…