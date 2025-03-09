Dear friend,

The Christian communities of Syria are under siege.

Since the US-backed overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, the country’s fragile religious minorities—particularly Christians and Alawites—have faced a wave of persecution at the hands of Islamist forces. The fall of Assad was not a victory for freedom, as Western leaders and their media mouthpieces claimed. It was the unleashing of a jihadist reign of terror, with ancient Christian communities now suffering massacres, abductions, and ethnic cleansing while the world looks the other way.

I predicted this outcome in the days after Assad’s overthrow back in December last year.

The current atrocities are not some war between equal factions. Rather, it is the targeted extermination of a people, facilitated by reckless Western interventionism. Christians in Syria are being killed, their churches desecrated, and their homes stolen—while the same nations that funded the jihadist rebels now pretend to champion human rights.

Bashar al-Assad, for all his flaws, maintained a secular Syria where Christians were able to live in relative peace. The West, however, had other plans. Washington’s longstanding objective was never democracy in Syria; it was regime change to weaken Iran, secure energy interests, and assert dominance over the region. To achieve this, the US and its allies backed Islamist “rebels” with billions in arms and funding—knowing full well that these forces had ties to al-Qaeda and other jihadist factions.

The rapid collapse of Assad’s government in December was engineered. The rebel coalition Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), led by former al-Qaeda operative Abu Mohammed al-Jolani (now rebranded as interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa), stormed Damascus with Turkish and Western backing. Within days, the secular state was replaced by a militant Islamist regime. The Biden administration, eager to distance itself from the consequences of this disaster, handed the problem to the incoming Trump administration, which has thus far stayed out of direct involvement. And now, Christians are paying the price.

Since Assad’s fall, Islamist forces have waged a brutal campaign against Christians and Alawites. More than 1,000 people, including hundreds of Christians, have been slaughtered in Latakia and Tartous within a span of two days. Churches in Damascus and Aleppo have been destroyed, priests have been executed at the altar, and Christian homes have been marked for seizure. There have been reports of Christians being forced to remove their crosses, women being pressured to wear Islamic veils, and entire Christian communities being threatened with death if they do not comply with jihadist rule. Prominent Christian leaders have been executed, including the father of a local priest in Baniyas, who was murdered by Islamist forces. This is not mere collateral damage of war. This is an orchestrated, systematic purge of Christians from Syria.

Despite these atrocities, the international community remains deafeningly silent. There have been no emergency UN Security Council meetings, no mass protests, and no outcry from the same human rights organisations that claim to champion religious freedom. Instead, Western diplomats are courting Syria’s new Islamist government, eager to normalise relations in exchange for business opportunities and strategic advantages. This hypocrisy is glaring. When conflicts arise in other regions, the West spares no expense in condemning human rights abuses. Yet when it comes to the targeted slaughter of Christians, there is only indifference.

The time for silence is over. Western Christians must wake up to the reality that our brothers and sisters in Syria are being abandoned. If we do not act, these ancient Christian communities will disappear, just as they did in Iraq following the US invasion. Here’s what must be done:

Support Christian Aid Organisations: Groups like Barnabas Aid, Aid to the Church in Need, Open Doors, and Voice of the Martyrs are providing direct relief to persecuted Christians in Syria and need financial support to continue their work. Demand Political Action: Contact elected officials and demand that governments cease all support for the jihadist government in Damascus. Spread Awareness: The mainstream media will not report the truth unless forced to do so. Share this post with those in your churches, on social media, and within your communities. Share Pray and Prepare: The persecution of Christians is not limited to the Middle East. As secular and Islamist forces grow in power worldwide, believers everywhere must be prepared to stand firm in faith, no matter the cost.

What is happening in Syria today is not an isolated tragedy. It is a glimpse of the world that militant Islamists and secular globalists alike are working to create—a world where Christianity is marginalised, persecuted, and ultimately eradicated. If we do not stand against this evil now, it will not remain confined to the Middle East. The blood of Syrian Christians cries out for justice. The question is: Will we answer?

George Christensen

