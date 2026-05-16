Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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Rae Bewsher's avatar
Rae Bewsher
1d

Good one George.

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Noel's avatar
Noel
1d

One Nation is the ONLY party that can save Australia!

The other parties just like to party at the taxpayers expense.

No plans!

No solutions!

No future!

One Nation has plans, solutions and a BIG future!

Australia can be saved, but only if One Nation is in power.

One Nation MAGA - Make Australia Great Again!

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