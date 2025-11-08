Dear friend,

They didn’t want you to hear this. They shut down debate in the Senate. They tried to gag Senator Malcolm Roberts. They wanted to ram through the creation of the Australian CDC without questions, without resistance, and without one shred of accountability.

Why?

Because this isn’t just about “health.” It’s about control. Centralised, bureaucratic, unaccountable control over your body, your data, your freedom, all wrapped in the same toxic bow that brought us lockdowns, mandates, jab coercion, and silenced doctors.

The so-called Australian Centre for Disease Control is nothing more than a Frankenstein fusion of Big Pharma’s fantasy and the World Health Organisation’s authoritarian blueprint. A permanent pandemic machine. A taxpayer-funded fortress of secrecy. And if you think COVID tyranny was bad, just wait until this beast gets its claws into your life.

While they style the CDC as being all about protecting Australians from disease, it’s actually about protecting the globalist elite from you, from your questions, your resistance, your right to say “No.”

The Government tried to silence Malcolm Roberts in the Senate to ram through the CDC Bill without scrutiny.

The new CDC hands sweeping power to unelected bureaucrats while stripping oversight, transparency, and medical independence.

Big Pharma and the WHO are pulling the strings behind this biosecurity takeover, with zero accountability to the Australian people.

The bill opens the door to gain-of-function research, data harvesting on citizens, and pandemic tyranny 2.0.

One Nation is drawing the line—this bill must be torn up, and the WHO booted out of our health system for good.

The WHO, the very organisation that helped China cover up the Wuhan lab leak, now wants a direct pipeline into Australia’s pandemic response via this new CDC. And Big Pharma? They’re rubbing their hands together, salivating at the endless research funding, secrecy protections, and human guinea pigs that this bill unlocks.

That’s what a Centre for Disease Control and Labor’s CDC laws will do to this country.

Senator Malcolm Roberts tried to warn us. But Labor, the Greens, and yes, the gutless Liberals and Nationals (except for Alex Antic and Matt Canavan), didn’t want his speech heard. That alone tells you everything.

Well, we got it. And we’re publishing every single word of it: unedited, uncensored, and unashamed.

Because you have the right to know what they tried to keep hidden.

Here’s the speech they didn’t want you to hear:

The Minister says the Australian CDC Bill establishes the Australian Centre for Disease Control as an independent, non-Corporate Commonwealth Entity and establishes the role, powers, functions and duties of the Director-General of the Australian CDC.

Well, partially - this is half a bill.

The bill establishes what the CDC Director can do.

It does NOT though establish what the Director can’t do.

There’s nothing in this legislation to establish rules around the following:

· A process for determining where the CDC will be located and what the site features should be;

· What research will be conducted at the CDC, if any?

· Will that research include gain-of-function research which was the cause of the 2019 COVID outbreak which killed millions?

· Who will own the taxpayer-funded CDC research?

· What research will be conducted in co-operation with research facilities overseas, and what countries should be excluded on national security grounds, starting with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. And exclude Anthony Fauci’s haunts: the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and America’s National Institutes of Health. And Fauci’s colleagues including Ralph Baric and Peter Daszak.

· Whether live animal testing will be conducted, and if so on what animals?

· Whether research will be conducted on behalf of commercial corporations and if so, who owns that taxpayer-funded research?

· What annual reporting will be produced to alert the Parliament and the Australian people about the risks to which they are exposing Australians?

· If the CDC facility handles sensitive material, what level of containment will be used and what will be the process for investigating and rectifying breaches? And,

· What is the purpose of, and limit to, research. Is it just ego: “look what we can do”? Or is there a genuine medical outcome they’re working towards?

We know CSIRO, at its Geelong facility is conducting risky experiments on deadly virus such as Ebola, and they’re experimenting on animals.

Will the CDC assume responsibility for this function as well? For that matter on what basis is the CSIRO conducting this work?

Why has the CSIRO imported one of the world’s most deadly viruses into Australia for ‘experimentation’?

We do not have Ebola in Australia, so why are taxpayers funding this research?

The answer is hubris. Ego.

If equipped with a full Biosafety level 4 facility what else will these people bring into the country to play with. And why?

We know the CSIRO co-operated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology on-gain-of function research from their 2022 press release that mentioned they had 14 gain-of-function research projects underway with partners around the world.

We know the CSIRO monetizes their research, or used to, and we know lately the CSIRO has been publishing the results of their research allowing corporations to piggyback off that research free of charge, saving them years in developing new drugs from which the Australian taxpayers will have no commercial benefit.

This is the state of medical research in Australia. What impact will the CDC have on the CSIRO? We do not know.

This bill doesn’t set out these matters. It’s a glaring omission.

This bill draws together biosecurity and medical functions from across the Government and puts them all in the one spot.

Had rules been written around how those powers would be used, or if conducting this research had been clearly excluded from their functions, then One Nation’s position MIGHT be different. In the absence of any checks and balances, and protections and penalties for abuse One Nation will be opposing this bill.

The Minister says the Australian CDC will undertake technical and advisory functions based on its public health expertise, knowledge and access to relevant information.

What expertise? It hasn’t started yet. You’re assuming bureaucrats and health officials actually have the expertise and knowledge to perform these duties, yet there’s nothing in this bill to say they must have that knowledge.

This is a pretence to give thank-you jobs to COVID era health officials who have a track record of very dangerous, dishonest and inhuman decisions. And a propensity for saying whatever their Minister tells them to.

While blithely, irresponsibly trampling on basic human rights.

These bureaucrats will be given powers which include some existing public health functions under a range of different Commonwealth laws that have historically been the duty of officials of the Department of Health Disability and Ageing including the Commonwealth Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and the Secretary.

Here’s another problem. The Chief Medical Officer must be a doctor, the Director of the CDC does not.

This bill takes medical decisions off a doctor, the Chief Medical Officer, and gives it to a bureaucrat.

What could go wrong?

The Liberals have proposed an amendment to cancel that provision. One Nation will support that amendment.

The CDC is clearly intended to have multiple functions, meaning multiple divisions, given the bill draws together powers under diverse legislation including the:

• Biosecurity Act 2015;

• National Health Security Act 2007;

• National Occupational Respiratory Disease Act 2023; and,

• The World Health Organisation International Health Regulations.

Preventative Health

The CDC Bill would repeal the Australian National Preventative Health Agency Act 2010, (ANPHA Act).

This is an interesting piece of regulatory capture from pharmaceutical companies. The ANPHA Act had the mission of promoting and improving the health of Australians through the prevention of disease and injury.

This includes coordinating national preventative health efforts, including research, education, and program implementation.

Big Pharma already run our health departments, Universities, CSIRO and many doctors in our medical professions. And now the CDC.

Remember, Big Pharma can’t make money if people don’t get sick.

Big Pharma relies on having sick people. Relies on making people sick.

There will be none of this preventative health malarky going on in the Pharmaceutical State of Australia.

This isn’t just on the Labor Party. It was Prime Minister Abbott who cut the funding and effectively neutered the agency back in 2014, reducing annual funding from $100m to $14m.

One Nation will make preventative health and natural health great again.

Freedom of Information

An issue which One Nation Senator for Western Australia, Senator Whitten has raised is the changes the bill makes to the Freedom of Information Act.

The Bill amends the Freedom of Information Act 1982. To exempt the CDC from Freedom of Information applications to which the same documents are currently open.

I wonder if this is to cover up information from the COVID years or just getting ahead of the next lab leak. Or both.

This shows the arrogance of the people running our so-called health system. They just don’t like embarrassing questions at senate estimates hearings and they don’t want the public to see what they’re doing with taxpayers’ money.

Perhaps the Greens might like to do the right thing for once and join One Nation in opposing this bill in its current form.

And I invite you to support Senator Whitten’s amendments to remove the bill’s provisions that enable secrecy.

Biosecurity

The CDC bill establishes a role for the Australian CDC and Director-General under the Biosecurity Act in relation to human biosecurity and human health protection activities.

This includes the ability for the Director-General to determine human diseases that should be ‘Listed Human Diseases’.

The listing of human diseases is the precursor for the exercise of many of the human biosecurity powers under the Biosecurity Act.

This makes sense - since the CDC will be cooking up new strains of viruses, they will, no doubt, be experts in the viruses they’re making.

International Health Regulations

The CDC Bill transfers the National Focal Point (NFP) from the Secretary of the Department of Health to the Director-General of the Australian CDC, along with associated public health information responsibilities.

The International Health Regulations (Article 4) require Australia to designate a National Focal Point as a single contact point for communication with the United Nations World Health Organization, W.H.O., WHO, to disseminate information from the WHO, and to consolidate public health surveillance information.

The National Focal Point liaises with responsible bodies within Australia in relation to public health events of national significance and liaises with the WHO and other countries about these matters.

While this alarms many people, it does make sense to establish clear lines of communication between Australian Health Authorities and the World Health Organisation.

China covered up COVID for 3 months, because it was a lab leak and they didn’t want the world to know.

The UN WHO though helped China to cover it up.

When the international community finally worked out the extent of the spread it was too late, and millions died.

Humanity doesn’t need that to happen again. One Nation policy is to EXIT the WHO, the corrupt, incompetent, dishonest WHO.

Australian health officials and politicians can communicate with other nations’ agencies directly.

A reminder, the International Health Regulations do not give the WHO power to tell Australia what to do, outside of this communication flow.

When the next manufactured disease hits, and the CDC Director tells the Australian people that they need to do a nefarious thing because the WHO told them to, remember that the UN’s WHO cannot order Australians to do anything.

The WHO can’t make Australia do anything. If Australian health officials in the future do something harmful it’s because our authorities will be doing it to us, while blaming the WHO.

And no doubt that will be on the instructions of the pharmaceutical companies that run our health departments, body politic and international agencies like the WHO and the UN.

Information requirements

The transfer of public health surveillance responsibilities to the CDC allows them to combine its role as the Commonwealth’s public health authority with ownership of the key public health data flows that inform it.

The bill imposes blanket powers for the CDC to obtain information from ‘individuals’

As part of providing the WHO with the information they, and other nations need to work together to supposedly stop the next virus, like COVID for instance.

What is the ‘information’ they must provide? The bill doesn’t say that either. Information could be about your health history, current infection state, it could ask for a virus swab, your contacts and movements – who knows?

Who are these individuals? The bill doesn’t say. It would likely include everyday Australians who could be made, for instance, under this bill to go and get a virus test and tell the government what the result was.

This is disgusting drafting. It’s an entirely unacceptable power grab from people who behaved like tinpot dictators in COVID and who will do so again.

Senator Whitten is submitting an amendment to the bill to strip out these powers. The Government has a year to go back and think them through and bring something to the Senate that doesn’t make a mockery of our human rights.

HOW DARE YOU.

Then again, Labor conned the people of Australia. To get into government YOU recommended in writing and then promised a Royal Commission into Australia’s COVID response under Liberal Prime Minister Morrison.

Then, after getting elected to government, you broke that solemn promise to every Australian.

Sensitive biological agents

The CDC Bill transfers responsibility for the ‘Security Sensitive Biological Agents Regulatory Scheme’ from the department to the Australian CDC.

This scheme regulates certain biological agents that are considered dangerous.

Now lets take a closer look at this one. Who decides if a biological agent is sensitive and subject to extra checks? ……………. The CDC.

Who’s most likely to be importing sensitive biological agents like Ebola and heaven knows what else? ……………. The CDC.

Who’s now their own regulator? …………. You guessed it. The CDC.

This a recipe for no accountability.

A recipe for disaster.

A recipe for rampant, unbridled control over the people.

Cost

Officially this bill simply brings together powers spread across several departments into one place.

If that’s really the case why does the bill have a price tag of $250M for the first three years then $73M a year after that?

Shouldn’t the cost at the CDC be offset through savings in other departments?

If that’s all they intend then that would be true. Clearly the Australian CDC will be doing so much more, away from prying eyes, protected with FOI blocks and negligible reporting criteria, regulating itself and sending the bill to the taxpayers.

In nine years in the Senate, this is one of the WORST BILLS with which I’ve dealt.

I call on the Senate to reject this bill, send it back to the drawing board and this time include the checks and balances, protections and penalties, and above all, human rights that should have been written in from the start.

After the Morrison Liberal federal government working closely with largely state Labor premiers to lie, defraud, control Australians over COVID response, One Nation will never support Labor or Liberal trying to get away with a biosecurity organisation being unaccountable.

And to the atrocities that governments inflicted on Australians, I add tens of thousands of homicides due to an experimental gene therapy-based COVID injection mis-labelled as COVID shots. And ongoing homicides.

I note that One Nation is continuing to pursue:

· Compensation for injuries due to COVID shots and for other government-inflicted damage from lockdowns and capricious restrictions;

· Care and treatment for people suffering COVID injection adverse effects;

· Stopping of all COVID injections. As a society we must stop the shots;

· Ending mandates;

· Restoring medical basics including informed consent, doctors free speech, doctor-patient relationship privacy;

· Enshrining free speech and other basic freedoms in our Australian Constitution; and,

· Holding a Royal Commission into Australia’s COVID response. The Senate has already drafted the Terms of Reference.

ONE NATION WILL OPPOSE THIS BILL.

