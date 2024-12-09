Dear friend,

On December 8, 2024, the Syrian government fell in what can only be described as an engineered collapse. Bashar al-Assad, who held Syria together through years of war, fled to Russia as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)—a rebranded Al-Qaeda front—seized Damascus. But make no mistake: this wasn’t the result of some grassroots revolution. This was an operation orchestrated by globalists, with the United States, Israel, and Turkey at the helm, cheered on by the sycophantic Western media.

What’s worse, this disaster has left Syria’s ancient Christian communities in grave danger. And all the while, the same people who brought us this chaos have the gall to pretend they’re champions of freedom and democracy.

Syria’s collapse was engineered : The fall of Assad was no organic revolution but a calculated move by globalists to destabilise the region.

The U.S. empowered terrorists : Billions in funding armed extremists like HTS, knowing full well they were linked to Al-Qaeda.

Israel played a strategic role : By aiding Syrian rebels and attacking Assad’s forces, Israel aimed to weaken Iran and Hezbollah at Syria’s expense.

Turkey enabled HTS’s rise : Ankara gave HTS the green light, prioritising its war on the Kurds over Syria’s stability.

It’s a pipeline war : Assad’s refusal to allow a Western-backed gas pipeline through Syria sealed his fate.

Christians are in peril : Syria’s Christians, safe under Assad, now face persecution, displacement, and extinction under HTS rule.

The West fuels chaos : Interventionist policies repeatedly empower extremists, destabilise nations, and devastate minorities.

Global action is needed: Christians worldwide must demand aid, advocacy, and accountability to save Syria’s persecuted communities.

The Truth Behind Assad’s Fall

HTS’s sudden rise wasn’t a fluke. It was years in the making. Billions of dollars poured into arming and training “rebels” under CIA programs like Operation Timber Sycamore. Let’s not forget: this wasn’t about democracy; it was about removing a leader who dared to oppose the globalist agenda. Assad’s real crime? Refusing to play along with Western energy pipelines and protecting Syria’s sovereignty.

Leaked documents tell the story. A 2012 memo from the U.S. Defence Intelligence Agency admitted that “The Salafist, the Muslim Brotherhood, and AQI [Al-Qaeda in Iraq] are the major forces driving the insurgency in Syria.” They knew exactly who they were arming. Even Jake Sullivan, now Biden’s national security advisor, wrote to Hillary Clinton, “AQ is on our side in Syria.” These globalists didn’t care that they were enabling terrorists; they only cared about taking down Assad.

Trump’s Plea for Non-Interventionism

President-elect Donald Trump has been clear about the disaster unfolding in Syria. In a blunt tweet, he called out the incompetence and recklessness of U.S. policy:

“Opposition fighters... are now on the outskirts of Damascus... preparing to make a very big move toward taking out Assad. Russia, because they are so tied up in Ukraine... seems incapable of stopping this literal march through Syria... THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!”

President Donald Trump’s post to X yesterday.

Trump’s words ring true. The U.S. spent years arming extremists like HTS, led by Abu Mohammed al-Jolani—a man once listed as a wanted terrorist with a $10 million bounty. Now, these extremists are running the show in Damascus, thanks to Washington’s meddling.

In this post to X by the US Embassy in Syria in 2017, HTS’ leader was branded as a terrorist.

Israel and Turkey’s Dirty Roles

Israel and Turkey didn’t sit on the sidelines. Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu openly boasted that Assad’s fall was “a direct result of the blows we have inflicted on Iran and Hezbollah.” For years, Israel has treated wounded Al-Nusra Front fighters in its hospitals, armed so-called rebels, and launched hundreds of airstrikes inside Syria. This isn’t about defending Israel; it’s about weakening Iran at any cost—even if that means empowering terrorists.

Turkey, meanwhile, gave HTS the green light for its advance on Aleppo, prioritising its war on the Kurds over Syria’s stability. Ankara has been playing both sides for years, but its support for HTS shows its true colours. Erdoğan’s ambition to expand Turkish influence has turned Syria into his personal chessboard.

Energy Politics: The Hidden War

This isn’t about freedom. It’s about pipelines. Assad’s refusal to allow a U.S.-backed Qatar-Turkey pipeline through Syria made him a target. The pipeline would have bypassed Russia and weakened its gas exports to Europe, a key leverage point for Moscow. By opposing it, Assad aligned himself with a competing pipeline project backed by Iran and Russia.

This pipeline war isn’t new—it’s been simmering for years. Control over Syria determines who holds the keys to energy flow into Europe. The fall of Assad removes a significant obstacle to Western energy dominance. But at what cost? Entire communities are destroyed, and nations are left in ruins, all for the sake of corporate profits and geopolitical games.

HTS: Terrorists in Disguise

The media want you to believe HTS is some kind of moderate opposition group. Don’t buy it. Their leader, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, was Al-Qaeda’s top man in Syria. He didn’t suddenly change because his group got a new name. HTS is enforcing Sharia law, targeting minorities, and silencing dissent. Yet the media has whitewashed them to justify years of intervention.

This group’s rise is a direct result of the U.S.’s reckless policies. The Obama-era “red line” debacle—where Assad was threatened but nothing was done—paved the way for Russia to step in, and now, with Russia bogged down in Ukraine, the globalists are making their final move.

Syria’s Christians: Betrayed Again

Under Assad, Syria’s Christians had some protection. Now, they’re on their own. Reports from Aleppo describe vandalised churches, fleeing families, and targeted violence. Aid groups are warning of a humanitarian catastrophe. This isn’t a one-off. We’ve seen it before in Iraq, where the Christian population has nearly been wiped out since the U.S. invasion.

A post to X by a Syrian Christian yesterday.

Trump and leaders like Senator Rand Paul have raised alarms about this pattern. Paul said it plainly: “All of a sudden we’ll have another Islamic state where Christians are persecuted.” That’s exactly what’s happening in Syria.

The Long-Term Ethical Failure of Interventionism

The repeated use of interventionism as a strategy is a moral catastrophe. Time and again, the West has empowered extremists, toppled governments, and left chaos in its wake. In Iraq, Libya, and Afghanistan, we’ve seen the same results: fractured societies, endless wars, and vulnerable minorities left to fend for themselves.

Syria’s collapse isn’t just a tactical failure; it’s a strategic and ethical disaster. By backing groups like HTS, the U.S. has not only destabilised Syria but also set the stage for more terrorism, more suffering, and more regional instability. This isn’t about democracy—it’s about playing God with other nations.

The Global Consequences

Think this is just about Syria? Think again. The collapse of Assad’s regime will lead to a fractured Syria, much like Libya after Gaddafi. Extremists like HTS will use the chaos to spread their ideology and violence across Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Europe. This isn’t just Syria’s problem; it’s the world’s problem.

What Can Be Done?

Christians around the world must act. Advocacy groups need to:

Mobilise Aid: Deliver food, medical supplies, and shelter to displaced Christians.

Push for Protections: Demand that religious minorities are safeguarded in any political settlement.

Expose the Lies: Hold governments and media accountable for their role in this crisis.

Conclusion: The Globalists’ Manufactured Tragedy

The fall of Assad isn’t a win for freedom—it’s a manufactured tragedy. The U.S., Israel, and Turkey orchestrated this collapse to serve their interests, leaving Syria in ruins and Christians in peril. HTS, a group of jihadist thugs, now rules Damascus. And the media? They’re complicit in the lies.

This is what interventionism looks like: chaos, destruction, and betrayal. It’s time to wake up, speak out, and demand accountability. If we don’t, Syria won’t be the last victim of this globalist game.

George Christensen, with a Nation First staff writer

