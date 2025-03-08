Dear friend,

It is later than we think.

The West is not dying a natural death—it is being murdered. And the executioners are those who should have defended it.

The churches are empty, the banners of Christendom torn down, and in their place rise the flags of those who hate us. This is not decay. This is sabotage.

The civilisation that once carried the Cross across continents now tears it from its own heart. The fires that lit the path of Christendom for centuries have been dimmed by the hands of its own people. Great cathedrals still stand, but their bells toll for a faith abandoned.

Once-proud Christian nations crumble, their streets filled with the echoes of forgotten prayers, their laws defiled by those who mock God.

This is not a fleeting crisis. This is not a temporary affliction. This is the final hour of an age that once stood unshaken. And if we do not stand now, if we do not resist the tide, the light of Christendom may be extinguished for generations to come.

The West is not merely declining but is being actively undermined by those who should have defended it, abandoning Christian values and traditions.

Christian faith, once the foundation of Western civilisation, has been eroded through secularism, moral decay, and the deliberate dismantling of historical identity.

The rulers and elites have facilitated this collapse, silencing those who uphold Christian truths while promoting ideologies that mock God and dismantle the natural order.

History shows that nations that forsake their faith and identity inevitably fall, and the West now faces a moment of reckoning, demanding resistance and revival.

The duty of Christian men is to rise, defend their faith, families, and lands, and stand unwavering in the face of this spiritual and cultural war.

Everywhere, the signs of our decline are etched upon the landscape of our dying world. The very foundations of moral order have crumbled beneath the weight of godlessness and depravity. The sacred gift of life is trampled upon in the name of choice. The covenant of marriage has been stripped of its holiness and reduced to a mere transaction, cast aside as easily as it is entered.

The natural order, once unquestioned, is now ridiculed, as men claim to be women and women claim to be men. Our children, innocent and pure, are led astray, their minds poisoned with perversions that mock God and defy nature.

The rulers of this world, who once upheld Christian law, now wield power to silence those who dare speak the truth. The voice of righteousness is ridiculed, cast aside, and labelled as hatred. The pulpits, once aflame with the unyielding fire of divine truth, have grown cold.

The great cathedrals, built by the hands of faithful men, stand empty, their echoing halls bearing silent witness to the great betrayal. The modern shepherds of the faith, instead of guiding their flocks through the tempest, have thrown open the gates to the wolves, inviting them in, feeding them, and bowing before them in feigned humility.

And yet, in this darkness, in this collapse, God has placed us here. This is our time. This is our trial. This is our calling. Not as idle spectators, not as helpless victims, but as warriors, as torchbearers, as the last defenders of Christendom.

When the prophet Elijah was taken into heaven, his disciple Elisha stood alone on the banks of the Jordan. His master was gone, carried away in the whirlwind. But something remained—Elijah’s mantle had fallen to the ground.

Elisha could have turned away. He could have walked back into obscurity. But instead, he bent down, picked up the mantle, and struck the waters, calling upon the Lord. And the river parted before him. The power of God had passed to him, and the mission continued.

Now, the mantle of our fathers lies at our feet. The men of Christendom—warriors, martyrs, saints—are gone, carried away like Elijah in the whirlwind. But they left something behind. Their mantle remains.

The question is no longer whether Christendom will fall; it has fallen. The question is whether we will pick up the mantle, whether we will strike the waters and call upon the Lord, whether we will take up the burden they carried—or whether we will let it lie in the dust, abandoned and forgotten.

Indeed, the Lord has set before us this greatest test of faith, the defining moment of our time. Will we falter? Will we cower? Or will we pick up the mantle and stand?

The Great Betrayal and the Judgment Upon the West

For a thousand years, Western civilisation was Christendom. The West was not built by merchants or philosophers—it was built by monks, martyrs, and missionaries.

One could say it was built not by men alone, but by faith, by sacrifice, by the hands of saints and martyrs who laboured under the banner of the Cross. It rose not upon the ambitions of emperors or the conquests of kings, but upon the foundation of the Gospel, upon the Word of God, upon the unshakable truth that Christ reigns over all.

It was the Church that founded its schools, the saints who inspired its laws, and the faithful who fought to preserve its soul. Every foundation of Western civilisation was laid by Christianity.

The first universities—Oxford, Cambridge, Paris, Bologna—were built to train men in divine wisdom. The greatest scientists—Newton, Mendel, Pasteur—pursued truth because they believed in a Creator. The very concept of human rights was not born in the Enlightenment, but in the doctrine of Imago Dei, that every man is made in the image of God.

The Magna Carta, the first document to limit the power of rulers, was written in explicitly Christian language. The abolitionist movement was not led by progressives—it was led by Christian men like William Wilberforce, who saw slavery as an affront to God.

The West without Christ is not the West. It is nothing. The Psalmist tells us that “Unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labour in vain.”

But a house built upon rock can still be abandoned. The West had Christ at its foundation, but it has chosen to cast that cornerstone aside. And so, like every civilisation before it that rejected God, it begins to fall.

Through arrogance and rebellion, this civilisation has turned its back on its Maker. The so-called Enlightenment sought to cast God from His own creation, enthroning man in His place. The revolutions that followed rejected the sacred order, replacing it with the tyranny of human pride.

The twentieth century, steeped in war and corruption, brought forth the final blows: the blood-drenched ideologies of communism and fascism, the idolatry of materialism, and the poisoned cup of moral decay. The family, the very heart of civilisation, was gutted, its walls breached, its sanctuary defiled.

Secularism, humanism, and globalism are not foreign creeds imposed upon us—but they may as well be. These ‘isms’ are not the children of the true West—they are the weapons of post-Western modernity, forged to destroy the tried, the old, and the true.

They preach that man is his own god, that nations are nothing but economic zones, and that history must be erased so that a new world order can take its place. This is the great lie of our age.

But do not be deceived—this collapse is not happening by accident. It is by design. The forces of darkness seek to dilute Christian nations until they are unrecognisable. This is not compassion. This is not progress. This is the slow-motion erasure of Christendom. We have seen this before.

When the French Revolution overthrew its king, they did not stop at the throne—they went after the altar. The revolutionaries declared war on Christianity, seized churches, and executed priests. Notre Dame, the great cathedral of Paris, was turned into a Temple of so-called Reason.

The people, once baptised in Christ, were commanded to worship the State. And when they resisted, the guillotine did not stop. The streets of France ran red with the blood of its own people. The secular state was born not in peace, but in persecution.

Communism learned from this lesson. The Soviet Union slaughtered 200,000 clergy, burned churches to the ground, and erased Christ from public life. The Chinese Communist Party, to this day, imprisons Christian pastors and rewrites the Bible to fit its propaganda.

Every time a government rejects God, tyranny follows.

The Psalmist warned us of this long ago:

Why do the nations rage and the peoples plot in vain? The kings of the earth rise up, and the rulers band together against the Lord and against His Anointed.

But they do not fight against flesh and blood alone—they fight against Christ Himself. And they will lose.

Yet right now, in our time, the fruits of this apostasy hang rotting from the vine. A shadow empire governs the West, led not by kings or generals, but by soulless bureaucrats, corporate oligarchs, and puppet politicians.

They flood Christian lands with foreign hordes, erase history, and preach self-loathing to our children. This is not policy. This is war.

History screams its warning: no civilisation survives the erasure of its own identity. Rome opened its gates to the barbarians and was consumed. Byzantium welcomed foreign rule and was enslaved. The Ottoman Empire, once mighty, collapsed under the weight of its own diversity. A nation that forgets its faith, its culture, and its borders is not a nation at all—it is a graveyard waiting for its tombstone.

The Scriptures also warned us of this. When the people of Babel sought to build a borderless empire, God Himself intervened to scatter them, for they had placed themselves above Him. And Saint Luke, the author of the Acts of the Apostles, tells us:

From one man he made all the nations, that they should inhabit the whole earth; and he marked out their appointed times in history and the boundaries of their lands.

God created nations with borders for a reason. The globalist elite wish to erase them all in the name of progress and compassion. But it is not compassion. It is not progress. It is national suicide. It is the suicide of the West. The suicide of Christendom. And, yes, my friends, that may be a judgement. But in that judgement, there is also a calling. God has not abandoned His own.

He has always reserved a remnant, always preserved a faithful few who refuse to kneel before Baal. The road before us is dark, but it is not without hope. For those who hold fast, for those who refuse to yield, there is still a battle to be fought, a kingdom to be defended, a light that must never be allowed to die.

The Duty of the Christian Man: The Last Bastion of Christendom

You must rise—not tomorrow, not next year, but now.

Build unbreakable families. Arm yourself with knowledge and skill. Take your place in the battle for your homeland.

There is no neutral ground. Either you stand, or you kneel before those who hate you.

A nation is not just a plot of land, but a people, bound together by faith, history, and shared purpose. The enemies of Christ know this, which is why they work tirelessly to flood Christian nations with those who do not share our beliefs, our values, or our love of God. If we allow this, we are complicit in the destruction of our own civilisation.

Christian men must rise, not only as spiritual warriors but as defenders of their nation and their people. This means rejecting the lie of globalism, resisting mass immigration, and refusing to surrender your culture, your land, and your future.

It means standing firm in the faith, raising your children to be unshakable, and refusing to be cowed by the accusations of those who seek to erase your past.

The hour is late, but we are not the first to stand at the gates of destruction. The Maccabees, when their people were forced to abandon their faith, took up arms and restored the temple of the Lord. The Crusaders, when Christian lands were threatened with conquest, rode forth to defend the Cross. The peasants of the Vendée, when the French Revolution demanded they deny their faith, chose martyrdom over surrender.

The Book of Nehemiah tells us:

Do not be afraid of them. Remember the Lord, who is great and awesome, and fight for your families, your sons and your daughters, your wives and your homes.

This is not just a suggestion—it is a command. The Christian man is called to defend his faith, his family, and his land.

And, dare I say it, but that might make you a radical in the eyes of the world. An extremist! Well, let the world call us radicals, let them call us extremists—let them call us whatever they wish. But let them also know this: we will never kneel, we will never yield, and we will never surrender.

The Dawn After the Night

If we do nothing, the lands that once sent missionaries to the world will be ruled by those who destroy churches, silence pastors, and criminalise Christianity. Our children will be strangers in their own land, forbidden to speak the name of Christ. And when they ask why we allowed it, what will we say?

Perhaps we stand at the end of all things. Or perhaps we stand on the threshold of a new beginning, an age yet to be shaped by those who remain faithful. That is not for us to know.

What is for us to know is this: God has placed us here, in this moment, for this fight. And so, we will not flee. We will not falter. We will stand. We will stand when others fall. Speak when others are silent. Fight when others surrender. For the night is dark, but the light of Christ cannot be overcome. The kingdoms of men may crumble, but the Kingdom of God endures. And so we stand—unshaken, unbroken, unafraid.

Saint Paul, in his letter to the Romans, tells us:

Knowing the season… it is now the hour for us to rise from sleep. For now our salvation is nearer than when we believed.

This is your hour. You were not born in a time of ease. You were placed here, in this moment, for this very battle. The work of revival does not belong to some distant hero—it belongs to you. To your home. To your church. To your people.

So take up the mantle. Do not let it gather dust.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

Thanks for reading Nation First, by George Christensen! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Note: This article is based on a speech I delivered to the Australian Church & State Summit earlier today. I have used AI to recraft the speech as an article so that I can bring it to you in a timely fashion.

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

Authorised by G. Christensen, River Street, Mackay