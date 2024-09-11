The UK has fallen
Nation First looks at how the the UK is freeing criminals to make room in prisons for protesters.
Dear friend,
Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God.
— Benjamin Franklin
Democracy has fallen in United Kingdom (UK) with the birthplace of the Westminster parliamentary system becoming a virtual police state under World Economic Forum stooge Keir Starmer.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.