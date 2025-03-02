The UN’s War on Truth
Nation First looks into how globalists are trying to forcing abortion and gender ideology onto the entire world.
Dear friend,
Right now, in the halls of the domineering and ominous United Nations headquarters in New York, unelected bureaucrats are scheming to redefine gender, erase biological reality, and force abortion into international law. And if pro-life nations refuse to comply? The punishment is swift: economic blackmail and diplomatic strangulation.
Find out more about what they’re scheming by reading on…
