Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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Rodney Viney's avatar
Rodney Viney
11h

It’s Zionists It’s the WEF It’s the UN

About time we all looked at some sort of funding from the Fed Elbow gov ,

We are threatened ( anti Christian)anti white And whatever else we can think up ! We sit back and listen to the rest of them get funding ( our turn ₱

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SD's avatar
SD
2h

Remember the poem by Neimoller, 'First they came'. Nothing could be more true right now.

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