Dear friend,

This important article first appeared in Confidential Daily:

Australia still likes to think of itself as a country where people can live how they choose, say what they believe, and get on with their lives without the state breathing down their neck. Most ordinary Australians still believe that. You hear it in pubs, at weekend sport, over the back fence. People don’t want ideological warfare. They just want fairness.

Which is why this new Australian Christian Freedom Index will make many people uncomfortable.

Australia is still meant to be a free country, but the Christian Freedom Index shows many Christians now feel pressured into silence.

The report found that 92 percent of Christians believe it has become riskier to publicly express their faith than it was five years ago.

Seventy-four laws now restrict aspects of Christian freedom across Australia, with Victoria standing out as the worst offender.

Healthcare workers, teachers, pastors, and Christian schools are being squeezed by laws and workplace policies that punish ordinary religious belief.

The real danger is the growing “silence gap”, where people censor themselves long before the state or their employer ever has to act.

Not because it’s hysterical or overblown, but because much of it rings true to what many Christians have quietly been feeling for years now. The difference is that somebody has finally gone and measured it properly. The report draws on responses from more than 10,800 Christians around the country, alongside a legislative audit and dozens of documented cases involving discrimination, workplace hostility, and legal pressure.

The numbers are hard to ignore.

Ninety-two per cent of respondents said it’s become riskier to publicly express Christian beliefs than it was five years ago. Seventy-three per cent said they feel pressure to keep their views to themselves, whether at work, online, or in public. Nearly half reported experiencing hostility, threats, or some form of exclusion because of their beliefs.

That’s an extraordinary thing in a country where Christianity is still the largest religion by a long way.

And before the usual media class starts rolling its eyes and muttering about persecution complexes, it’s worth actually looking at what’s happening in real life. Plenty of Australians have seen this shift firsthand. Teachers are watching what they say in staff rooms. Health workers keep quiet about their moral objections because they know HR departments aren’t exactly famous for nuance. Employees are told a small crucifix necklace is somehow offensive, while every other visible religious symbol gets celebrated in the name of diversity.

People notice the double standards. Even if they’re too cautious to say it publicly.

The report found 74 separate laws across Australian jurisdictions restricting aspects of Christian freedom, with nearly half introduced in just the past five years. That alone should raise eyebrows. Laws regulating prayer, speech, hiring practices, healthcare participation, and religious expression aren’t appearing out of nowhere. This is a broader cultural shift that’s been gathering pace for years, especially in parts of the country where politics has become completely consumed by activist ideology.

Victoria, unsurprisingly, tops the list as the most restrictive state for Christians. Anyone paying attention already suspected that. Melbourne used to pride itself on being laid-back and tolerant. Now it often feels like a city run by compliance officers and ideological busybodies. Pastors worry about what they can say. Christian schools are dragged through endless political fights over staffing and belief statements. Even private conversations around sexuality or prayer can attract scrutiny under so-called conversion laws.

A lot of ordinary people look at this stuff and think, hang on a second, when did common sense disappear?

The pressure is especially intense in healthcare and education, two sectors Christians helped build in this country long before governments became bloated administrative empires. According to the report, 92 percent of respondents believe Christian hospitals and healthcare workers are restricted or not free to operate according to their beliefs.

That’s not some abstract legal debate. It affects real people.

A Christian doctor who objects to euthanasia can still be forced into referral processes that violate their conscience. Nurses and healthcare workers know exactly how dangerous it can be to voice traditional beliefs inside large bureaucracies. Some simply keep their heads down. Others leave the profession entirely. You won’t hear much about them on the ABC, of course.

Then there’s the so-called “silence gap” the report identified. That part struck me more than anything else.

Only a quarter of respondents reported direct discrimination or exclusion. But almost three-quarters admitted they already censor themselves to avoid trouble. That’s how cultural pressure works now. You don’t necessarily need dramatic court cases or police knocking on doors. Most people will retreat long before it gets that far. They’ll stay quiet in meetings. Bite their tongue online. Avoid difficult conversations at work because mortgages need paying and children need feeding.

Australians used to mock that sort of atmosphere when it existed elsewhere.

Now we’re building it ourselves, one workplace policy at a time.

The report also makes a point that’s difficult to dismiss. Other faith communities rightly receive protection and public concern when they experience hostility or discrimination. Dedicated registers exist to track antisemitism and Islamophobia. Politicians line up to condemn attacks or abuse directed toward those groups, as they should.

But hostility towards Christians is often brushed off as either deserved or imaginary. Churches vandalised during the same-sex marriage debate barely rated attention. Public ridicule of Christians has become so normalised in entertainment and media that many people barely notice it anymore. There’s an assumption, especially among progressive elites, that Christianity is somehow the one belief system you can openly sneer at without consequence.

That sort of selective tolerance eventually poisons a society.

The recommendations in the report are actually pretty measured. They include protections for freedom of speech, conscience, and association, restoring hiring protections for faith-based schools, and ending compelled participation in abortion and assisted dying for healthcare workers with genuine objections. There’s also a proposal for a national register documenting anti-Christian incidents, mainly because right now nobody is properly tracking them.

None of that sounds radical to most Australians. It sounds fair.

What’s radical is the idea that religious belief should be tolerated only when it stays hidden inside church walls and never affects public life. It’s like containment.

And maybe that’s the bigger issue sitting underneath all this. A country that loses the ability to tolerate disagreement doesn’t stay free for very long. Today, the pressure lands on Christians because they’re unfashionable and politically safe to target. Tomorrow, it’ll be somebody else who refuses to repeat whatever slogans happen to dominate corporate HR seminars and inner-city activist circles that week.

You can already feel the country becoming more cautious, more brittle, and weirdly hostile to ordinary expressions of belief that would’ve barely raised an eyebrow twenty years ago.

A lot of Australians are tired of pretending they can’t see it.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.