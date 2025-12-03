Dear friend,

You might have noticed a troubling disconnect between how young men were in previous generations compared to today.

An increasing number of young men have quietly withdrawn from society. They have lost ambition, do the bare minimum needed to get by, and indulge heavily in escapism through playing video games, taking drugs, or watching explicit content.

Across all metrics, including homeownership, employment, education, and health, men are falling behind their counterparts from previous generations at the same age.

So, what happened? How did we fail an entire generation of young men?

To find out more, read on below…