Dear friend,

Something strange has happened to the West.

I’m not talking about the normal ups and downs of politics. Every generation thinks the country’s going to the dogs. Every generation complains about the people in charge. That’s nothing new.

What’s new is the growing insistence that reality itself can be negotiated.

The modern liberal West increasingly treats objective reality as something that can be redefined rather than recognised.

Basic truths about sex, free speech and national identity are being replaced by ideological narratives.

Abortion, euthanasia and mass immigration are presented as unquestionable goods while legitimate concerns are dismissed.

Democratic principles appear to be celebrated only when voters support establishment-approved outcomes.

Growing public resistance suggests the liberal consensus is weakening, but powerful institutions are unlikely to surrender their influence quietly.

For most of history, people argued about what should be done. Today, we’re increasingly arguing about what is. That’s a very different thing.

Take the debate over men and women.

For thousands of years, every civilisation that ever existed understood the difference. There were masculine women and feminine men. There were exceptions, oddities and outliers. But nobody seriously believed biological sex was simply a matter of personal declaration.

Now we’re expected to pretend otherwise. Not only pretend, but celebrate it.

Children are exposed to ideas about gender identity before they’re old enough to understand the consequences. Parents who raise concerns are treated as obstacles. Teachers, bureaucrats and activists assure us they’re simply helping vulnerable young people.

Maybe some genuinely believe that. I don’t doubt it.

What I find extraordinary is how quickly basic questions became unacceptable. Ask whether a child should be put on a pathway involving puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones and you’re accused of hatred. Point out that biological sex is real and you’re treated as though you’ve wandered into polite society carrying a dead rat.

Only now, after years of insisting everything was settled, are some institutions quietly backing away from their earlier certainty.

No apologies, of course.

The same thing has happened with free speech.

I grew up believing freedom of speech was one of those things that separated Western countries from authoritarian ones. You didn’t have to agree with somebody to defend their right to speak. In fact, that was the whole point.

These days, speech is increasingly treated like a dangerous substance that must be handled by experts.

Governments want powers to regulate what people see online. Bureaucrats concern themselves with misinformation. Journalists who spent years defending free expression suddenly discover exceptions whenever the wrong people are speaking.

It’s always presented as something reasonable. Something necessary.

Protecting people.

Keeping communities safe.

Defending democracy.

Funny how often censorship arrives carrying a noble mission statement.

Then there’s abortion.

I can still remember when even supporters of abortion would describe it as a sad reality, something unfortunate, something that should be rare.

That language has largely disappeared.

In England and Wales, nearly three out of every ten conceptions now end in abortion. Three in ten!

At the same time, we’re constantly told there’s a demographic crisis. Birth rates are collapsing. Populations are ageing. Governments are scrambling to find workers and taxpayers.

Nobody seems interested in discussing whether these things might be connected.

Perhaps they’re not. I think they are.

But the fact the question itself feels almost forbidden tells you something.

Euthanasia follows a similar pattern.

It begins with hard cases. The terminally ill. People suffering terribly. Most decent people can understand the compassion behind those arguments, even if they disagree.

Then the boundaries start moving.

The numbers rise. Eligibility expands. Another exception appears. Then another.

What was once sold as extraordinary gradually becomes ordinary.

Canada has become the example everyone points to, and for good reason. Assisted suicide has grown far beyond what many people originally imagined when the policy was first introduced.

Yet raising concerns often attracts the same response we’ve seen elsewhere. You’re accused of lacking compassion.

That’s become a familiar tactic. Redefine disagreement as cruelty and you never have to answer the argument.

Immigration might be the clearest example of all because people can see the effects with their own eyes.

You don’t need a university degree to notice what’s happened to housing. You don’t need an economist to explain why roads are busier, rents are higher and infrastructure struggles to keep up when population growth runs hot year after year.

Most Australians aren’t hostile to migrants. We’ve been a migrant country for generations.

What frustrates people is being told not to notice obvious consequences.

A young couple trying to buy their first home notices.

The family watching rent swallow more of their income notices.

The commuter stuck in traffic notices.

They also notice that a country is not merely a marketplace. It has a culture, a history and a character of its own. When large numbers of people arrive from cultures with values and traditions very different to those that shaped the West, it is perfectly reasonable to ask what effect that will have over time.

Then they’re informed that discussing any of it is somehow improper.

And finally we come to democracy.

This one still amazes me.

The same establishment that never stops talking about democracy seems increasingly nervous whenever voters start supporting parties outside the approved list.

When the public votes the right way, democracy is celebrated.

When they don’t, suddenly we’re told democracy itself is under threat.

Across Europe and elsewhere, we’ve seen growing efforts to isolate, marginalise or legally challenge populist movements. In Romania, an election was annulled amid allegations of foreign interference. Whether one agrees with the decision or not, it should concern anyone who values democratic legitimacy.

The pattern is becoming hard to ignore.

On issue after issue, words are starting to mean their opposite.

Censorship becomes safety.

Speech becomes harm.

Borders become prejudice.

Biology becomes identity.

Questioning authority becomes extremism.

Restricting political opponents becomes protecting democracy.

That, more than any individual policy, is what worries me.

A society can survive bad governments. It can survive economic downturns. It can survive poor leadership.

What becomes difficult is when a society starts losing confidence in the idea that objective reality exists independently of ideology.

The good news, if there is any, is that ordinary people seem to be pushing back.

You can see it across Europe. You can see it in Britain. You can see it here in Australia.

People aren’t necessarily becoming more radical. In many cases they’re simply refusing to go along with ideas that would have seemed absurd not very long ago.

Whether that changes anything remains to be seen.

The people running our institutions still hold a lot of power and they’re unlikely to hand it over gracefully. History suggests ruling classes rarely do.

Still, I get the sense that more and more people are willing to say what they actually think now. Not anonymously. Not in whispers. Out loud.

That’s usually where change starts.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

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