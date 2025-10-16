Dear friend,

Every generation faces a test.

For some, it comes in the form of war.

For others, in silence and shadows.

Ours has arrived, disguised as progress, wrapped in smooth lies, hidden behind treaties and slogans.

They told us we’d be safe.

They told us we’d be free.

But piece by piece, they’ve taken our sovereignty, our speech, and our very identity as Australians.

And that’s why I’ve created something new.

Something powerful.

Something built for the fight that we are in and that’s coming.

🎥 Watch the first teaser for my new project, Command Post: Australia, the command centre of the resistance:

👉 Support Command Post: Australia now: georgelink.net/donate

The urgency is real. The conviction is clear. We are not just spectators in history. We are its authors.

Command Post: Australia will be more than a podcast. It will be a rallying point for truth-tellers, patriots, and those who refuse to bow to the globalist class destroying this country from within.

Every episode will deliver:

News that the mainstream hides.

Intel that the elites fear you’ll discover.

Action that every patriot can take to push back.

But to launch strong and stay on air, I need your help.

We’ve got the team, the studio, and the fire.

Now we need the fuel to keep it burning.

👉 Help build Command Post: Australia now: georgelink.net/donate

This is your movement. Your voice. Your resistance.

The storm is here, and together, we’ll face it head-on.

News. Intel. Action.

This is your Command Post: Australia.

👉 georgelink.net/donate

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

P.S. Those who donate $250 or more will receive a shout-out during the podcast launch, if they so desire, and those who donate $1,000 or more will be invited to be a guest on an episode of the show.

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.