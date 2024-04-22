Dear friend,

The past few years have seen record inflation worldwide, eating into the hard-earned savings of countless ordinary Joe’s and Jane’s and making it harder to afford a dignified life.

Recent global inflation has significantly diminished the average person's buying power.

Despite claims, rising wages and exports benefit mainly the wealthy, leaving most worse off.

High inflation devalues savings and disproportionately affects small businesses with rising costs.

Heavy taxes hinder upward mobility for ordinary people, while corporations exploit tax loopholes.

The erosion of the middle class threatens democracy, highlighting the need for systemic change.

The so-called ‘experts’, in their ivory towers, are bleating that people should not worry.

Instead, apparently, everything is fine.

More so, you should actually be happy about high inflation!

In Australia, starting in 2021, there was an unprecedented rise in inflation, which peaked at 7.8 percent in the winter of 2022.

Economists might claim that this is not an issue because the average wage has also increased, plus it made our exports more competitive so all is fine, no need to worry.

They fail to mention that if we dissect the average wage increase, we find that it is unequally distributed across various sections of society.

The ultra-rich has bagged the lion’s share of the increase, skewing the overall average.

Meanwhile, the rest of us did not see wages rise in line with the increase in prices, meaning the majority of Australians are poorer today than they were three years ago.

And regarding exports becoming more “competitive,” I have to ask to what extent?

If high inflation is a global phenomenon, then it is more a race to the bottom than anyone’s exports becoming more competitive.

But these aren’t the only factors these economists and the fake news legacy media are so conveniently overlooking.

Let’s talk about savings.

Everyone knows that a habit of saving is a pathway to prosperity… except when it isn’t.

High inflation eats away at the value of one’s savings.

It is punishing to the frugal and financially disciplined and rewarding to those who live the moment and care little about long-term consequences.

Beyond that, it is harmful to small businesses.

There are plenty of hidden costs of inflation to businesses.

Prices have to be adjusted, new expenses accounted for, and labour issues might arise; all of these factors impact small businesses more than large corporations, which have to contend with less competition and can boast larger profit margins.

On such a foundation, the nation cannot sustain long-term prosperity, or, for that matter, continue to have a thriving middle class.

Especially when you consider taxation.

Income tax and individual capital gains tax have to be the two major barriers for the working class to achieve upward mobility and become part of the middle class.

For the middle class, these tax burdens are what rob them of the ability to move into serious wealth creation.

Basically, we mere mortals are held back while corporations pay zero or bugger all in tax because of loopholes and schemes that politicians might tell us they’re going to close but never ever do.

And why? Because if they do, then the multinationals will just up stumps and remove all the jobs that they brought with them, transferring them to low-wage, low-tax jurisdictions.

It’s as if the global elite have an agenda: eliminate that pesky middle class that helps sustain democracy, keeps leaders accountable, and calls out abuses of power.

In today’s West, the middle class is suffocating under high taxes, stagnant wages, rising cost of living, surging crime rates, and a traitorous government that is an enabler of all of this.

Perhaps it is high time history repeated itself, and this ‘winter’ made way for a new ‘spring.’

