The Liberal Party’s official review into the 2025 federal election loss has been leaked.

This is the document that was meant to tell the truth. The autopsy. The reckoning. The moment of clarity.

Instead, it reads like a corporate HR memo after a factory explosion.

The leaked Liberal Party review admits the 2025 campaign machine malfunctioned but refuses to confront the deeper cultural and factional rot behind the defeat.

Structural fixes like empowering officials, adding committees and refining polling processes will not restore a party that has drifted from conviction to calculation.

The collapse in support, including among women and traditional voters, reflects a muddled identity that cannot be repaired with managerial tweaks.

A decade of ambition and internal power games hollowed out the party’s values, and the review avoids addressing that uncomfortable truth.

Until the Liberals rediscover ideological clarity and authentic leadership, voters will continue turning to alternatives like One Nation.

In its election review, the Liberal Party admits the campaign structure was a mess. It admits polling was mishandled. It admits decision-making authority was blurred. It admits coordination between the parliamentary leadership and party headquarters broke down. It admits the operation was less professional than Labor’s. It even admits the female vote collapsed and that the party has lost touch with key demographics.

In short, the review confirms what many of us were saying from day one: the campaign machine malfunctioned.

But here is the critical question.

Was the machine broken?

Or was it doing exactly what certain people inside the machine wanted it to do?

The review carefully avoids that question.

It says the Federal Director must be formally empowered as campaign chief. It says there should be better internal consultation. It says there should be more professional polling and more disciplined messaging. It says there must be improved fundraising oversight and better coordination.

All very managerial. All very process-driven.

But nowhere does it confront the cultural cancer inside the party.

Nowhere does it ask why a leader who built momentum in 2024 was suddenly boxed in, softened and surrounded by factional interests during the campaign. Nowhere does it ask why the campaign pivoted away from clear contrast and toward chasing Teal seats that had already rejected the Liberal brand twice. Nowhere does it ask why energy was poured into winning back inner-city elites while suburban families and regional voters were treated as secondary.

The review treats the disaster as an organisational glitch.

It was not.

The deeper problem is philosophical.

For a decade, the Liberal Party has drifted from being a values-driven movement to being a professionalised election machine. The 2015 leadership coup that removed Tony Abbott was not just a personnel change. It marked a shift from conviction to calculation. From principle to positioning.

The review does not revisit that history. It does not examine the culture of ambition, factional protectionism and poll-chasing that has defined the party ever since.

Instead, it recommends more professionalism.

More committees.

More processes.

More centralisation.

As if the answer to a party losing its soul is better spreadsheets.

Let’s be honest about something else.

The review openly acknowledges that women voters abandoned the party in large numbers. It implies leadership image and policy messaging played a role. Yet it refuses to ask why the party’s brand has become so muddled that it neither inspires conviction on the right nor earns trust from the centre.

You cannot fix that with a new advisory panel.

You cannot fix that with a “Red Team”.

You cannot fix that by hiring more consultants.

The review also calls for confronting the Teal movement head-on and improving engagement with multicultural communities and young people.

Fine.

But the elephant in the room remains untouched.

Why are traditional Liberal voters walking away?

Why are small business owners, tradies, churchgoers and freedom-minded Australians increasingly disillusioned?

Why do many of them now see no meaningful difference between the Coalition and Labor on core economic, cultural and sovereignty questions?

That question is not asked.

And that silence is fatal.

When a political party refuses to address its philosophical drift, it becomes hollow. When it becomes hollow, voters sense it. And when voters sense it, they look elsewhere.

Which brings us to One Nation.

It is no mystery why One Nation continues to rise.

When a major party softens its message, dilutes its convictions and prioritises internal factional harmony over ideological clarity, a vacuum opens. Someone fills it.

Pauline Hanson’s party speaks plainly about issues many Australians feel are ignored or mishandled. Cost of living. National sovereignty. Migration levels. Cultural change. Law and order. Whether you agree with every position or not, the contrast is visible.

And politics punishes parties that blur contrast.

The Liberal review tries to solve a crisis of belief with a crisis management plan.

It treats 2025 as a technical failure rather than the logical outcome of a decade of drift.

It offers structural tweaks where cultural reform is required.

It tightens the bolts while ignoring the rot in the timber.

If the party believes that empowering the Federal Director, diversifying polling firms and assembling advisory panels will restore trust, it is deluding itself.

Voters do not rally around administrative improvements.

They rally around conviction.

They rally around leaders who say what they mean and mean what they say.

They rally around parties that stand for something beyond winning the next news cycle.

Until the Liberal Party confronts the deeper truth that it has become timid where it once was bold, managerial where it once was moral, and reactive where it once was principled, these reviews will change nothing.

And if nothing changes, decline will continue.

One Nation will keep rising.

The Teals will keep carving out their enclaves.

Labor will keep facing an opposition that struggles to define itself.

The review was an opportunity for honesty.

Instead, it was a lesson in avoidance.

And unless that changes, the Liberal Party is not rebuilding.

It is slowly expiring.

