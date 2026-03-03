Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

Fossil1
2h

In a nutshell the Liberal Party no longer stands for anything and the Nationals aren't much better. Sadly, this will continue to ensure the election of Labor governments for the forseeable future, because no minor party, like One Nation, has a hope in hell of forming government on its own. Australia is screwed, without some amazing change of direction.

Chris Collins
4h

Why don't you mention George, that, One Nation can NOT win in it's own right, it can only saddle up to either Liberal or Labor, so, we end up with the same ol game, just a different deck of cards. The proof is in Pauline and Gina's visit late last year with Trump, instead o the King of England. This is, after all, a Commonwealth Country, get used to it.

