A Christian doctor has been found guilty of “professional misconduct” but not for how he treated patients, rather, for what he believed and posted online. This is Australia’s new heresy trial.

A Christian doctor has just been found guilty of misconduct, not for medical failings, but for private online beliefs.

Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal reviewed 12 years of posts and condemned dozens as too offensive or unbalanced for public tolerance.

None of the content harmed patients or was linked to clinical care, yet it triggered professional punishment.

This ruling signals that Christian and conservative professionals can be penalised for personal convictions.

The message is clear: speak biblical truth publicly, and risk losing your career in modern Australia.

Let me say this as plainly as I can: they didn’t just suspend a doctor. They suspended truth itself. They nailed a man to the wall for saying what millions of us believe: that life begins at conception, that men cannot become women, and that COVID mandates were a masterclass in tyranny.

Dr Jereth Kok, a Christian GP from Melbourne, has had his career torched by the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT), not for what he did in the clinic, but for what he posted online. Posts most people never even saw. Posts behind privacy settings. Posts that were satirical, biblical, or, heaven forbid, conservative.

Twelve years of online posts. Eighty-five total. They dredged them up like some twisted inquisition. VCAT found 54 of them to be misconduct. That’s right, memes, articles, scripture, all labelled too “disrespectful,” “unbalanced,” or “derogatory” to be tolerated in today’s Ministry of Truth.

One of his crimes? Sharing a Babylon Bee satire article titled “Instead of Traditional Warfare, Chinese Military Will Now Be Trained to Shout Wrong Pronouns at American Troops.” That’s it. That’s “misconduct” now. Another “offence”? Calling abortion what it is: baby-killing. For that, he’s been declared unfit to practise medicine.

This wasn’t about patient safety. This wasn’t about medical negligence. This was about a regime flexing its muscle and sending a message: if you believe in God over government, you’re next.

You think I’m exaggerating? Read the tribunal’s ruling yourself. They openly admitted his comments weren’t directed at patients, didn’t harm anyone, and were often private. But because they might offend the rainbow gods of identity politics, he’s been thrown into the wilderness.

Let’s be clear: this man never hurt a soul. Not a single patient ever complained about him. But faceless bureaucrats, tipped off anonymously, decided that his thoughts were too dangerous for modern Australia.

Even the worst allegations, that he supported genocide or racial violence, were not upheld. They admitted most of the content was satirical. They admitted much of it was political or religious commentary. In fact, one-third of the Medical Board’s accusations were flat-out rejected. And yet, the verdict? Guilty of professional misconduct.

He didn’t commit malpractice. He committed wrongthink.

And it’s not over. The sentence hasn’t even dropped yet; that comes in 2026. He could still be permanently deregistered. That means banned for life from ever practising medicine again, not for botching a surgery or misdiagnosing a child, but for having the spine to say what the woke class hates.

The official statement from Dr Kok, released through the Human Rights Law Alliance, makes it crystal clear: this is a test case. A precedent. A warning to every doctor, lawyer, teacher, or professional with a licence.

The Medical Board now claims the power to police not just what you do at work, but what you think at home, post on social media, or say in church. Christian doctors, beware: your Facebook post could cost you your career.

The Human Rights Law Alliance put it bluntly:

The delineation is unclear of where the Medical Board’s powers to police online speech may end... This allows the Medical Board to police the religious and political beliefs of doctors and makes health practitioners dramatically vulnerable to professional sanction…

Translation? If you’re a Christian who dares open your mouth — you’re on notice.

So here’s my question to every freedom-loving Australian reading this:

How long are you willing to stay silent? Until they gag your priest? Your children’s teacher? Your own employer? Until quoting the Bible gets you fired? Until satire is banned? Until truth is illegal?

We are watching the birth of a medical theocracy — not one ruled by faith, but by woke doctrine. A world where “respecting diversity” means deleting Christianity. A country where a meme can destroy your life.

VCAT and the Medical Board just declared war on conscience.

They’re betting that if they burn one man publicly, the rest of us will fall in line. They want the rest of us to whisper in the shadows, to apologise for believing in truth, to beg for permission to speak.

Well, I won’t.

I won’t apologise for being Christian.

I won’t bow to rainbow ideology.

I won’t pretend that silence is safer than truth.

And neither should you.

Here’s What You Must Do — Right Now:

Share this article like wildfire. Post it in every group. Email it. Print it. Share

Contact your MP , federal and state, and demand action on freedom of speech and religious expression.

Donate to the Human Rights Law Alliance and help fund Dr Kok’s legal appeal. They need it. Badly.

Refuse the muzzle. If you’re a professional, speak now or forever regret your silence.

This is the hill. This is the line in the sand.

If we don’t defend Dr Jereth Kok, we’re next.

Let’s show VCAT they picked the wrong Christian to crucify.

Let’s roar back.

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

