While you were sleeping, your country was handed over to unelected global health bureaucrats—and Penny Wong stood on the world stage and applauded.

No warning. No scrutiny. No consent.

In the dead of night, the World Health Assembly voted to adopt the WHO Pandemic Treaty. Committee A passed it with 124 in favour. Not a single nation dared vote no. And then—like clockwork—it was rubber-stamped in the Plenary by “consensus.” No real debate. Just a slick show of unity hiding a global scam.

The WHO Pandemic Treaty was adopted without a vote in the Australian Parliament or public consultation.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong supported the treaty publicly, calling it a diplomatic achievement despite concerns over sovereignty loss.

The treaty’s most controversial component, the PABS Annex, is not yet written, meaning the agreement is currently incomplete and unenforceable.

The WHO is already encouraging governments to begin “voluntary implementation” even though the treaty holds no legal force yet.

Due to international pushback, key powers like censorship and enforcement were watered down, showing the treaty was rushed through under pressure.

Let me be blunt: This wasn’t diplomacy. It was a backroom ambush.

And Penny Wong? She didn’t just support it behind closed doors.

She stood before the world as Australia’s Foreign Minister and told the WHO that we were all in.

No mandate. No public vote. No national conversation.

Just a polished globalist speech signalling Australia’s obedience to a treaty that most Australians never even saw coming.

She wasn’t representing Australians.

She was representing them.

She called the treaty a “landmark agreement.”

She praised it as a win for “multilateralism.”

She claimed it was proof of what nations can achieve when they “come together.”

But what she didn’t say—what she won’t say—is that it guts Australia’s national sovereignty, hands over control to unelected technocrats, and opens the door to a global health surveillance state led by Big Pharma and the WHO.

This isn’t leadership. It’s surrender dressed as diplomacy.

The Albanese government actively backed the Pandemic Treaty. They embraced it.

And they did it without so much as a whisper of public debate, without a single vote in Parliament.

But here’s what they don’t want you to know:

The treaty can’t be signed or enforced—yet.

Why? Because its most dangerous section, the PABS Annex (Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing), hasn’t even been written. That’s the part that would force countries to hand over virus samples, genetic data, and associated research to a centralised global system—paving the way for corporate exploitation on a massive scale.

Negotiations for PABS will continue until at least 2026.

And until it’s finalised, the treaty is incomplete and unenforceable.

But the WHO isn’t waiting. They’re already pushing governments to start “voluntary implementation”. In other words, start acting like the treaty is binding—even though legally, it isn’t.

And guess who’s nodding along like a good servant of the order?

Wong. The Albanese government. The whole sick crew.

They want you to believe this is settled. That it’s signed, sealed, and done.

But it isn’t.

And more than that—it’s weaker than it was.

Because the people pushed back.

Because of resistance worldwide, the final version of this treaty is already a shadow of what they planned:

Censorship powers? Weakened.

Enforcement mechanisms? Softened or delayed.

Sovereignty violations? Hidden behind diplomatic language.

They backed down. They blinked. And they rushed a half-finished treaty through just to say they’d “won.”

It’s not a win. It’s a warning.

We’ve now entered the next phase of this battle.

This is where we go to work.

This is where we build pressure.

This is where we make this treaty toxic—so that no sane nation will ratify it, and no public will allow it.

And don’t forget who stood firm: Italy. Poland. Slovakia. Paraguay. Israel. Ukraine. Bulgaria. Jamaica. Guatemala. Russia. Iran. And the United States of America which has withdrawn from the WHO altogether. These are nations that refused to nod along. They didn’t play the game. They stood up while the Australian government bent the knee.

But we’re not Canberra.

We are the people.

And we are not giving up one inch of this country without a fight.

This is not the end of the story. It’s the beginning of a reckoning.

Stay loud. Stay awake. Stay in the fight.

Share this article. Flood the inboxes of politicians about this. Break the silence. Because the real virus is obedience.

