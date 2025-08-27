Dear friend,

How far would the climate cult go to protect their golden scam?

Try $600,000.

That’s how much a lobbyist was offered, not to save the planet, not to help the poor, but to convince Barnaby Joyce to stop fighting Net Zero.

You can watch my interview with former Australian Deputy Prime Minister, National Party firebrand, and Member for New England Barnaby Joyce, in which he reveals this scandal.

Someone was offered $600,000 to convince Barnaby Joyce to stop opposing Net Zero.

This attempted payoff, revealed in an interview with Joyce, exposes deep corruption in the political push for climate policy.

The clean energy industry is profiting from taxpayer-backed schemes while ordinary Australians struggle with rising costs.

Net Zero is portrayed as a wealth transfer from working-class Australians to elites under the guise of environmental action.

The Repeal Net Zero Bill is a call to action for Australians to resist what’s seen as a destructive and dishonest agenda.

$600,000 is no small sum.

It’s the amount that was dangled to someone to convince Barnaby Joyce to stop fighting Net Zero.

Let that sink in.

You can watch my full interview with Barnaby Joyce in the video below. See the moment he drops this bombshell. Hear it straight from the man himself.

This isn’t some throwaway rumour. This is real, it’s on the record, and it’s a damning indictment of just how deep the rot goes in Australian politics.

Let’s be absolutely clear: the $600,000 wasn’t offered to Barnaby; it was offered to someone else, with one job: get Barnaby to shut up about Net Zero.

That’s not lobbying. That’s not politics. That’s bribery. That’s corruption. That’s an insult to every single Australian doing it tough while these parasites rake it in.

Why would someone pay that kind of money just to get one man to stop talking? Because Barnaby is blowing the lid off their racket.

And make no mistake: Net Zero is a racket. A taxpayer-funded transfer of wealth from Aussie battlers to billionaires in boardrooms and backrooms.

Barnaby laid it out in brutal detail in my interview with him: the so-called “clean energy” industry is raking in guaranteed returns of up to 18%, underwritten by you, the taxpayer. They borrow at 3%, pocket the rest, and laugh all the way to the bank while you sit in the cold, wondering how you’ll pay your next power bill.

This is why people are living in cars.

This is why pensioners are dying in winter.

This is why we have no manufacturing left.

This is why Australia is being hollowed out.

And when someone dares to speak up?

They try to buy him off.

Not with facts. Not with a debate.

With money. Dirty, dark money.

Don’t let the media gaslight you. This isn’t about reducing emissions or “joining the global effort.” It’s about controlling you while the elite grow richer. It’s about destroying our industries, our sovereignty, and our future, one fake green policy at a time.

They thought Barnaby would roll over.

He didn’t.

They thought you wouldn’t ever find out.

Well, now you know.

So what are you going to do?

Because here’s what I’m doing: I’m backing Barnaby’s Repeal Net Zero Bill. I’m exposing the filth. And I’m calling on every single true-blue Aussie who still believes in this country to get off the sidelines and get in the fight.

Call your MP. Call them again if they don’t answer. And again. And again. Flood them. Demand they back Barnaby’s bill.

Share the video. Show your mates. Get angry. Get moving.

We will not be silenced. We will not be bought. We will not back down.

They offered $600,000 to kill this movement.

Let’s show them the resistance is worth a hell of a lot more.

Until next time, God bless you, your family, and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.