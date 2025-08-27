Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

Garry Glinster
1h

Went for a drive from St Lawrence to Lotus Creek over the Clark Ranges in Central Queensland last Monday. The total destruction of the environment was absolutely horrific how on earth could our government do this is mind boggling. They obviously don’t have any regard for our country.

Shawn Jewell
2h

The only people who still think Intermittents are cheaper than Coal/Gas, must be that retard Chris Bowen, and anyone else who has no critical thinking skills. Check your bill out, the energy suppliers are in a death spiral and the supply rate is constantly going up at least 5%/yr and the network costs are about 25% of your bill. And this is in WA which is less affected by gas shortages so far. Luckily for BJ, the person who was to shut him down, wasn't the Jackal.

