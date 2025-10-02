Dear friend,

When a mainstream newspaper can falsely label two university professors as extremists for expressing lawful and historically grounded views, and it triggers reprisals, then academic freedom in Australia is on life support.

Two respected academics at Campion College, Dr Stephen McInerney and Dr Stephen Chavura, are under investigation, not for misconduct, not for breaking any laws, not for abusing students, but for saying what every honest person already knows:

A nation’s culture is tied to its people. Change the people, change the culture.

Their remarks about the link between demographic change and cultural transformation were neither unlawful nor hateful but are now being weaponised to damage their careers.

The media’s attack frames mainstream sociological observations as “white nationalism,” marking a dangerous shift in how public discourse is policed in Australia.

Campion College’s initial failure to defend its academics signals a potential betrayal of its founding mission to uphold Western civilisation and free thought.

This case sets a national precedent, raising serious questions about academic freedom, institutional integrity, and whether truth can still be spoken in public life.

Campion College is a small Catholic liberal arts institution in western Sydney that was founded to teach and defend the values of Western civilisation. It is decidedly conservative; a bastion for traditional values amidst the woke and left-wing wreckage that passes for modern tertiary institutions in Australia.

Professors Stephen McInerney and Stephen Chavura are senior academics at Campion College. And their careers are now threatened because of a left-wing media attack.

That attack is based upon personally-held, public remarks made by the two men who are deeply engaged in a national conversation about Australia’s future. Their views aren’t hateful or extremist. They are factual, historical, and grounded in reality.

But that didn’t stop a hit piece against the two being published by the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH), an activist organisation that masquerades as a media outlet, which doesn’t really report the facts, but rather acts as a partisan hit squad for the radical left.

Published last night (October 1), the SMH hit piece accused both men of promoting “white nationalism” and “far-right rhetoric.”

Their evidence? That these academics believe Australia’s culture is rooted in its Anglo-Celtic heritage and that dramatic demographic change can have consequences for national cohesion.

That’s not extremism. That’s sociology. That’s history. That’s common sense.

Yet for daring to say it aloud, these men are now the targets of a coordinated campaign to destroy their careers and drag Campion College into line with the progressive agenda.

Prof. McInerney suggested that cultural change follows demographic change, and that preserving Australia’s heritage might require new political vehicles. He made these comments at a public rally and in media appearances.

Prof. Chavura spoke about building community among Anglo-Celtic men and voiced concerns over the long-term impact of multiculturalism on national unity.

Did either man call for hatred? No.

Did either man threaten violence? No.

Did either man suggest treating anyone unfairly or unlawfully? No.

They offered a cultural and political analysis, which is shared, quietly, by millions.

And instead of immediately defending its scholars and the mission it was founded upon, Campion College President Dr Paul Morrissey responded to the SMH by announcing an internal investigation.

This is where the danger lies.

Campion College was built to stand for Western civilisation, rooted in Christian faith and reason. But one media hit piece and suddenly that mission is up for grabs?

What message does that send to every other academic, student, priest, or parent? That the moment the left smears you, your own institution will fold?

If they do fold, it will not just be cowardice, but betrayal.

This isn’t just about the careers of two professors at a Christian, conservative college. It’s also about whether truth is allowed in Australian public life.

It’s about whether you’re permitted to say that Anglo-Celtic heritage shaped Australia. That the culture of a nation is worth preserving. That multiculturalism has trade-offs.

And it’s about whether the Sydney Morning Herald or any other leftist rag gets to decide who can teach at a conservative Catholic liberal arts college.

If this stands, no academic is safe. No institution is independent. No truth is speakable.

Campion College’s President and Board of Trustees must end this farce of an investigation immediately.

Campion College must publicly back Professors McInerney and Chavura.

And every university, every church school, every cultural institution in this country needs to watch what happens next.

If you want to take action, either call or email Campion College and state your support for these two professors under fire:

Phone: (02) 9896 9300

Email: info@campion.edu.au

Please ensure your email and interactions are polite. Campion College is not the enemy. Far from it. They are also under attack by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Simply state you are aware that Campion College is under pressure to take action against Professors McInerney and Chavura, and that you want them to know that you think the college should stick to its guns and back its two professors.

Because if we don’t draw the line here, the censors will keep coming.

Today, it’s Professors McInerney and Chavura. Tomorrow it’s you.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

