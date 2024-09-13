Dear friend,

The Albanese Labor Government wants to control what you say.

Their “revamped” Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024 is nothing less than an attempt to shut down free speech in Australia.

The Albanese Government is pushing a bill that would control what you can say online by deciding what’s “misinformation.”

They define “serious harm” broadly, covering elections, public health, the economy, and even opinions they don’t agree with.

The bill forces social media platforms to act as government censors, taking down content or facing huge fines.

Political speech is the real target, silencing any opinions that challenge the government’s narrative.

This is an attack on free speech, with independent media and everyday Australians at risk of being censored.

They’re giving themselves the power to decide what’s the truth or not and to silence anyone who dares to question them.

This bill will let them erase opinions, facts, and even political debate—all under the pretence of protecting you from online commentary that they consider both “seriously harmful” and “misinformation”.

The government has attempted to claim the changes in the bill (as compared to the original version that was crafted by a foreign left-wing activist group) strengthen protections for free speech such with satire/parody, news, academic/scientific, art and religious content exempted.

But don’t be fooled by the government’s own misinformation.

The reality is they are handing themselves the authority to censor what you see online, and they’re using broad, vague definitions of “misinformation” to do it.

According to this bill, anything that’s “reasonably verifiable as false, misleading, or deceptive” can be taken down.

But here’s the catch—they get to decide what qualifies as “false, misleading or deceptive.”

That means if you’re sharing opinions or facts that challenge their narrative, you could be silenced with the click of a button.

And it gets worse. The bill defines “serious harm” in a way that opens the door to massive censorship.

Just take a look at what they’re calling “serious harm”: anything that affects elections, public health, the economy, or even confidence in the banking system.

They’ve also included “vilification” based on gender identity, and religion, but the definition of “vilification” is so ill-defined that almost any controversial opinion could be labeled harmful.

Oh, and also the “efficacy of preventative health measures”.

We certainly can’t have folks questioning whether an experimental injection is “safe and effective”, can we?

The definition of “serious harm” as contained in the bill.

This is about making sure anything that threatens the government’s narrative is wiped out before it reaches the public.

What’s really happening here? The government is outsourcing censorship to private companies.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) will be given the power to decide what’s allowed online and what’s not.

ACMA will become the government’s new Ministry of Truth and will be tasked with approving codes, setting standards, and forcing platforms to comply with the government’s version of the truth.

Those platforms, including Facebook, X, and YouTube will be required by law to act as the government’s enforcers.

They’ll have to monitor and remove anything the government labels misinformation, or face massive fines.

And those fines? They could be up to 5% of their annual turnover.

That’s enough to make any platform pull down content without a second thought.

This is censorship by stealth.

Now, the High Court recognises Australians have the right to discuss political issues freely, but this bill undermines that right.

It’s called the implied constitutional right to political communication.

And by getting social media platforms to censor people rather than the government doing it direct, they effectively circumvent that constitutional right of the Australian people.

The government stays in the shadows while social media platforms do the dirty work of silencing dissent.

This is about total control.

Political speech is the main target.

If you share political opinions the government doesn’t like, they can flag your content, and it’ll be gone.

It’s not just public figures or media outlets in the crosshairs—this affects everyday Australians.

If you post something they don’t agree with, your voice can be silenced.

And, while the bill mainly targets platforms, there could be fines for individuals too if they tell others how to get around the laws including by recommending a VPN.

This has shades of Brazil at the moment!

That’s the reality of this bill.

Independent media are in the firing line, too.

While so-called “professional news content” gets exemptions, alternative media will be hit hard.

The government doesn’t want you hearing from sources that don’t follow their script.

This bill is a full-scale assault on your freedom to speak and to hear the truth.

This is government seizing control of the narrative.

Platforms will over-censor out of fear, wiping out any content that could be considered controversial or critical of the government.

If we let this pass, Australians will lose their ability to speak freely.

Don’t sit back and wait until your voice is the one silenced.

The time to fight this is now.

