Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fossil1's avatar
Fossil1
5m

Need to name and shame these scumbags George. The time for being polite is over.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Donna Joy Beckett's avatar
Donna Joy Beckett
5m

Can't wait to witness the fall out, lol.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 George Christensen
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture