Dear friend,

Barnaby Joyce was still delivering his resignation speech in the chamber, stepping away from the Nationals after 30 years, when two of his Nationals “colleagues” were seen openly celebrating.

No subtlety. No respect. Just smugness.

No wonder Barnaby left them.

Two Nationals MPs were seen openly celebrating Barnaby Joyce’s resignation, while he was still speaking in the chamber.

These blokes come from the ABB (Anyone But Barnaby) faction of the Nationals and one possibly wouldn’t have a career if not for Barnaby’s past fundraising and campaigning.

One of them is a careerist moderate in country drag, the other’s barely known even in his own electorate.

With Barnaby now out of the party and possibly running for the Senate, the next election could be a reckoning.

Early numbers show multiple Nationals seats at risk to One Nation, and this time, Barnaby will be campaigning against them.

Naturally, this disgusting duo harkens from the ABB faction, the “Anyone But Barnaby” crowd in the Nationals who’ve spent years trying to drive him out. And on Wednesday, they finally got what they wanted.

One of these two mirthful, mediocre Members has spent most of his career on the frontbench, yet no one can point to a single conviction he holds beyond pork-barrelling and portfolio-chasing. He styles himself as a local champion, puffing out his hairy chest at home, but in Canberra he sucks up to the Liberals.

He’s the epitome of a National who’s really a Liberal moderate in Akubra and RMs, cosplaying a bush conservative. The kind of politician who proves that while cream rises to the top, so too does something else that’s umber and quite maladorous.

As one Nationals MP put it, this bloke is like a political cuckoo. He was laid in the wrong nest and now he’s kicking out the other chicks. Just like the cuckoo, sneakily laid, mimicking the host’s eggs, hatching early and pushing out the rest so he’s the only one left to be fed.

He’s risen not on principle, but by parasitism.

The other? Virtually anonymous outside his own electorate, and barely known inside it. He nearly lost his seat at the last election, and would have been on his Pat Malone now if not for Barnaby’s relentless fundraising and campaigning to hold his seat for the Nationals.

They’re celebrating now. But the celebrations might not last long.

Because at the next election, Barnaby won’t be there to save them; he’ll be there to sink them, as the lead Senate candidate for One Nation in New South Wales.

Given this, some of the Nats should start checking their superannuation balances and CVs. A reckoning is coming.

And this is not just talk. The numbers are already flashing red.

Online youth news network 6News, which has been doing some of the most serious psephology and number crunching in the country, now projects (using latest poll numbers) four lower house seats falling to One Nation, three from the Nationals and one from the Liberals. One of them is the once safe Nationals seat of Capricornia, where One Nation is projected to beat Labor on preferences and claim the seat as a result. Another is Parkes, also held by the Nationals.

Barnaby has heavily fundraised and campaigned for the Nationals in both of those seats.

If these projections hold, it won’t just be a shift. It will be a political earthquake.

And if it’s looking like that in the House, imagine what kind of bloodbath for the Nationals that there will be in the Senate. One Nation’s vote is on the march. And if Barnaby Joyce leads that Senate ticket in New South Wales, there won’t be anything moderate about the outcome.

It is unlike me to stir trouble, but when I saw the aforementioned Capricornia numbers from 6News, I couldn’t help myself. Having been the Member of Parliament for the neighbouring Dawson electorate for 12 years, but also having grown up in the Capricornia electorate, I thought I’d have a lark on social media by posting the poll numbers with the comment, “I should run.”

I had a giggle at the massive response. But one person who didn’t find it funny was the sitting Member, who, so I’m told, went into an emotional meltdown over it.

This shows how concerned some Nats are with the dire situation they find themselves in right now.

Some of them thought they were getting rid of a problem when Barnaby walked. What they’ve really done is unleash a political battering ram.

And next election, he won’t be behind them. He’ll be coming straight for them.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.