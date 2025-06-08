Dear friend,

I never thought I’d live to see the day when worrying about your own country’s future could land you on a government watchlist. But here we are.

According to Britain’s Orwellian “Prevent” program, the very agency meant to, supposedly, protect the public from terrorism, you’re now an extremist if you question mass immigration. No, really. Read it yourself. It's not a headline from The Onion. It’s the UK government’s actual position.

Britain’s Prevent program now classifies concerns about immigration and cultural change as signs of extremism.

Politicians who criticise mass migration use language that would get ordinary citizens flagged as radicals.

Regular Brits—parents, pensioners, working-class people—are being targeted while real extremists are ignored.

Prevent is being used to silence dissent and protect a collapsing multicultural agenda, not fight terrorism.

The rise of Reform UK shows the people are waking up, and Prevent must be abolished to restore democracy.

Are you concerned about your town changing overnight?

Do you worry your children won’t recognise their own country in ten years?

Do you believe maybe, just maybe, immigration should be managed responsibly?

Well then, mate, congratulations. You’re now a potential terrorist.

I’m not making this up. Concern over immigration has officially been flagged as a sign of “radicalisation” by the very same establishment that let 739,000 net migrants pour into Britain in one year; an invasion in slow motion, facilitated by the elite, denied by the media, and now criminalised when you dare speak up about it.

Let me get this straight:

If you traffic humans across the Channel, you’re a “vulnerable asylum seeker.”

If you speak out about it, you’re a terrorist?

What next? Will Keir Starmer arrest himself? Because if talking about “becoming an island of strangers” is a red flag, then the Prime Minister just lit up brighter than a flare over Dover.

Here’s what he actually said, and I quote:

“Without [rules], we risk becoming an island of strangers…”

Hold on, Prevent, are you listening? That sounds like nativist language. Might even be xenophobic. Sounds like someone needs a de-radicalisation session. Shall we put the PM on the watchlist?

Oh, and Starmer’s Home Secretary Yvette Cooper? She said migrants “need to speak English” to live in the UK. I mean, shock horror! That’s just one MAGA hat short of a Trump rally. Lock her up?

Let’s not forget the Conservatives. Their Shadow Lord Chancellor Robert Jenrick said:

“Excessive, uncontrolled migration threatens to cannibalise the compassion of the British public.”

Cannibalise! My goodness, that sounds... dangerous. Violent, even. Sounds like something Prevent would flag if it came from some concerned bloke in Rotherham instead of a Tory in Westminster.

It gets better. The Times and The Telegraph have both reported that Prevent’s watchlists are targeting ordinary Brits: parents, pensioners, working-class men and women who just want their country back. Not jihadis. Not hate preachers. Just citizens who love their country.

You’re not allowed to ask:

“Why are British names disappearing from the birth registry?” (Muhammad is now the most popular boy’s name in the UK.)

“Why are Albanian gangsters flooding our streets and TikTok feeds?”

“Why are foreign nationals being arrested for sex offences at 3.5x the rate of British citizens?”

Ask these questions and you’re “far-right.” You're a “threat.” You’re exactly the kind of extremist Prevent was designed to neutralise.

Meanwhile, if you throw blood on Winston Churchill’s statue, chant “Death to the West” on London’s streets, or groom teenage girls in a northern town, then you’re probably eligible for a government-funded housing allowance and cultural sensitivity training.

That, my friend, is Britain in 2025.

The truth is this: Prevent is not fighting extremism. It is extremism.

It’s a weapon wielded by a political class terrified of the people they were elected to serve. It’s a shield for a failed multicultural experiment that’s now bleeding into criminality, cultural division, and creeping demographic replacement.

What they fear most isn’t violence, it’s voters.

What they want to silence isn’t terrorism, it’s truth.

And because of that truth, the political landscape of the United Kingdom is swiftly changing. Nigel Farage is winning. His political party, Reform UK, has blown a hole in the sinking ship of the two-party duopoly. In the latest polling, Labour is at 22%, the Tories are a laughing stock at 18% and Reform leads with 28%. Why? Because Farage says what you’re thinking. Because Farage doesn’t flinch.

And when he becomes Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and I say when, not if, he must dismantle the Deep State in Whitehall. That starts with abolishing Prevent. Burn it down to the roots and salt the earth.

Britons don’t need a Soviet-style program deciding which thoughts are permitted. We need a government that listens when the people shout loud enough to shake the windows of Westminster.

UK commentator Caroline Farrow nailed it in a recent thread on X. Over a million people read her thread exposing Prevent’s insanity. She said it loud and clear:

“If caring about your kids’ future makes you a terrorist… then we’re governed by extremists.”

She’s right. The extremists are in power.

And that’s why the days of the British political elite are numbered.

Because here’s the dirty secret they can’t hide anymore: The public sees through them. And they are done being silent.

We’re not terrorists.

We’re not extremists.

We are the people. And the people are rising.

So share this.

Print it.

Frame it.

Read it to your kids and neighbours.

And next time someone tells you it’s “radical” to love your country, look them square in the eye and say: Damn right it is. And it’s about bloody time.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

