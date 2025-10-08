Dear friend,

You’d better sit down for this because what I’m about to say is not a drill. Australia just crossed a dangerous line. A line that marks the difference between a free nation and a surveillance state. Between a democracy and a regime that decides what thoughts you’re allowed to think.

This week, under the soft media glow of “inclusion” and “social cohesion,” the new head of the Australian Federal Police, Krissy Barrett, unveiled something Orwell himself would’ve called extreme: a nationwide network of “National Security Investigations” teams tasked with rooting out individuals and groups who damage social cohesion.

Not terrorists. Not criminals. Not firebombers. But you. Me. Us. People with opinions the government doesn’t like.

This is happening. Right now. In Australia.

Let that sink in.

Read on to find out more about these “National Security Investigations” teams.