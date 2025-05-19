They’re Coming for Your Mind Next
Nation First looks into Apple’s brain-tech push and the dark rise of transhumanist control.
Dear friend,
Have you ever wondered what the globalists will try after they’ve locked you in your home, jabbed you full of experimental mRNA, and censored your every word online?
They want your thoughts next. And Apple has recently opened the doorway to this nightmare just a little bit further.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.