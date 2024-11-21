Dear friend,

We all know social media can be dangerous for kids. It’s a world filled with predators, bullies, and content that can mess with their minds and emotions. Parents are right to demand action. You and I both know something needs to change.

But the Australian Government’s “solution” to this problem isn’t the way. That “solution”—the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024—is a rushed, reckless piece of legislation that puts your privacy—and the privacy of every Australian—at serious risk. This isn’t just about kids anymore. It’s about you, me, and the government sticking its nose into every part of our online lives.

The Social Media Minimum Age Bill 2024 requires platforms to collect private data, like IDs or even biometric scans, creating massive risks of breaches and misuse.

An unelected bureaucrat—the eSafety Commissioner— is given sweeping powers to interpret and enforce vague rules with no proper oversight.

The Bill’s vague definition of “reasonable steps” leaves platforms free to adopt invasive measures, like requiring ID uploads or facial recognition, with no clear limits on how far they can go.

This legislation undermines online anonymity, linking real-world identities to social media accounts and threatening free expression and privacy.

The government is rushing this Bill with just a 5-day inquiry and 24 hours for public submissions, leaving no time for proper scrutiny or debate.

Have you heard about how fast they’re moving on this? The government is ramming the Bill through Parliament. They’ve given Australians less than 24 hours to make public submissions to an also rushed Senate inquiry—barely enough time to read the thing, let alone understand it. Why the rush? What are they trying to hide?

What does the Bill mean for you?

Let me tell you what this Bill does. It forces social media platforms to prove that users are 16 or older by implementing “age assurance” systems. That might sound harmless, but have you thought about what “age assurance” actually means? It means collecting your private information—your ID, maybe even your face through biometric scanning—and storing it online.

The Bill requires platforms to take “reasonable steps” to enforce the age limit. But what’s reasonable? That’s entirely up to one unelected bureaucrat: the eSafety Commissioner. This is the same person who once suggested that freedom of speech needs to be “recalibrated” for the sake of safety. That should send a shiver down your spine.

The Bill itself makes it clear: the eSafety Commissioner gets to decide what’s reasonable. They get to write the rules without oversight. Section 27(1)(qa) of the Bill gives them the power to set guidelines, and the Bill’s accompanying explanatory memorandum even says these guidelines “are not legislative instruments,” meaning Parliament doesn’t get a say. How is this democratic? How is this safe?

The major concern I have about the Bill is that your privacy will be undermined.

Now, you might be thinking: “But surely there are privacy protections, right?” Wrong. The Bill claims platforms can only use your personal information for age verification, but can you really trust that? Do you trust these platforms, or the corporate bureaucrats behind them, to destroy your data when they say they will?

And what happens if there’s a data breach? Think about it: your child’s ID, your face, or your private details in the hands of hackers or even foreign governments. Section 63F of the Bill outlines the so-called privacy safeguards, but we all know how easily these promises can be broken.

This Bill doesn’t just target kids. It affects you. Every Australian will feel this if these systems are rolled out. It’s not just about whether your kid can make a TikTok account—it’s about whether you’re comfortable handing over your identity to Big Tech and Big Government.

If this is about protecting kids, why stop at social media?

Here’s a question for you: if the government is so concerned about kids being online, why aren’t they demanding age verification for every porn site? If protecting young Australians is the priority, shouldn’t the most harmful corners of the internet be addressed first? You and I know that social media is only part of the problem. This Bill doesn’t even come close to tackling the real threats to our children.

Why the rush?

If this Bill is so important, why is the government rushing it through Parliament? Why are they silencing debate? Why are they holding a sham Senate inquiry with submissions due by 5pm Friday? You and I both know that laws made in haste are dangerous. They’re riddled with loopholes that bad actors can exploit.

This Bill opens the door for massive overreach. Unelected bureaucrats will have unchecked power. Big Tech will gain access to even more of your private data. And all of this is being done with almost no scrutiny. What could go wrong? Everything.

What can you do about it?

You don’t have to sit back and let them strip away your privacy in the name of “safety.” I’m asking you—yes, you—to stand up and take action. Here’s how you can fight back:

1. Contact your local Liberal National Coalition MP. Tell them you’re concerned about this Bill. Let them know it puts your privacy and freedom at risk and demand they stand against it. The group Australians Vs The Agenda has created a website that shows you how to put together such a letter, which you can find at https://australiansvstheagenda.com.au/ban

2. Make a submission to the Senate inquiry. You can either send your submission to the Senate Committtee secretariat by email at ec.sen@aph.gov.au or upload it through their website which you can access by clicking here. It’s fast and easy, and every voice counts. Let the government know you won’t stand for rushed laws that undermine your rights. Now the Senate has limited the inquiry to just five days, and submissions are now due by 5pm (Canberra time) on Friday, 22 November 2022 (which, at the time of writing this post, is tomorrow). The inquiry has asked for 1 to 2 page submissions so you don’t need to write much. I would suggest to focus on the following points:

Privacy Risks : The Bill requires age verification, which could involve collecting sensitive personal information like IDs or biometric data. This creates serious risks of data breaches and misuse, exposing Australians to identity theft or worse.

Overreach by Bureaucrats : The eSafety Commissioner has been granted broad powers to interpret what “reasonable steps” for compliance mean, without proper parliamentary oversight. This puts too much control in the hands of an unelected official.

Weak Safeguards : While the Bill claims to protect privacy, it doesn’t adequately ensure data collected for age verification will be destroyed or prevent third-party misuse. Australians deserve stronger protections.

Erosion of Anonymity : Age assurance systems may de-anonymize social media users, linking real-world identities to online accounts. This undermines free expression and online privacy.

Rushed Process: With only 24 hours to submit feedback and a five-day inquiry, there’s no time for proper public or expert scrutiny of the Bill. Rushed laws lead to dangerous unintended consequences.

Remember: This Bill isn’t just about protecting kids; it’s about opening the floodgates to surveillance, data breaches, and government overreach. If we don’t stop it now, you and I will be the ones dealing with the fallout for years to come. Don’t let them sacrifice your privacy for their agenda. Speak up while you still can.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

P.S. With this urgent post coming out late Thursday, there will be no Nation First delivered tomorrow.

