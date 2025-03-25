Dear friend,

Free speech in Australia is dying. No, scratch that—it’s being murdered.

You and I both know it. We’ve watched the creeping silence spread across our nation. We’ve seen innocent Australians dragged before courts, cancelled from public life, and hounded by weaponised bureaucrats simply for saying what’s true.

Tonight, from 5pm Queensland time (6pm NSW/Victorian time), I’ll be raising my voice in defiance. I’ll be speaking at what promises to be Australia’s biggest online political rally for free speech ever.

Free speech in Australia is being systematically destroyed through legal intimidation and public censorship.

Billboard Chris is taking the Australian government to court after being ordered to remove a truthful post about radical gender ideology.

Bureaucrats are silencing truth-tellers by labelling dissent as hate speech and using state power to control online discourse.

A major online rally—broadcast through the DefendingDemocracy.au website—is uniting Australians to stand up for freedom of speech, featuring high-profile political and cultural voices.

Australians are called to act now—watch, share, and support the fight to defend their right to speak freely in their own country.

You can watch the livestream here: DefendingDemocracy.au

Tell your mates. Bring your family. Let’s show them we’re not afraid.

Why now? Why tonight?

Because right now in Melbourne, a Canadian father—Billboard Chris—is standing up to our own government in court. He’s not being prosecuted. He’s the one taking them on.

Why? Because the eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, ordered one of his posts on 𝕏 to be taken down. A post that told the truth. A post that dared to question the WHO for putting a radical trans activist on a panel to draft guidelines for so-called “trans care.”

Since when did truth become hate speech?

Since when did an unelected bureaucrat get to dictate what we can and can’t say online?

And more importantly—when are we going to draw the line?

Friends, this is more than just one man going to court. This is about whether you are still allowed to speak the truth in your own country. Whether your children will grow up in a free society—or a censored, sanitised, state-approved echo chamber.

And make no mistake: this isn’t just about gender ideology. This is about control.

They’re using lawfare, not to protect the vulnerable, but to crush dissent. They’re hijacking courts and commissions to punish any Aussie who dares to object, to question, or to stand for truth over lies.

That’s why I’ll be joining the ranks of brave speakers tonight—men and women like John Howard, Senator Matt Canavan, Moira Deeming, Avi Yemeni, Father Calvin Robinson, and so many more—to rally a defence of the most sacred pillar of our democracy: freedom of speech.

We’re doing this because we still believe in the Aussie spirit. We still believe in fighting for what’s right, no matter the cost.

Let me be clear: I am not backing down. And neither should you.

We are building a shield against the sword of tyranny. Last year we raised over $170,000 for the Human Rights Law Alliance—the legal lifeline for truth-tellers. This year, we’re aiming even higher.

But it starts with you showing up.

Here’s what you can do right now:

👉 Go to DefendingDemocracy.au and watch the livestream tonight.

👉 Share it everywhere. Email it. Post it. Tag people. Spread it like wildfire.

👉 Chip in if you can at the DefendingDemocracy.au website. Every dollar helps fund the legal defence of people like Billboard Chris—and perhaps one day, you.

This is not a drill. This is not a rehearsal. This is the front line.

We either raise a shield around our fellow Aussies now—or we’ll find ourselves alone, unarmed, and silenced when they come for us next.

Let’s show them the days of easy targets are over.

I’ll see you tonight.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

Authorised by G. Christensen, River Street, Mackay