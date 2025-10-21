Dear friend,

They’ve got more than 10,000 documents on me. You read that right: ten thousand.

Via a Freedom of Information application, I discovered that the unelected digital enforcers at the Office of the eSafety Commissioner, led by Julie Inman Grant (the bureaucratic high priestess of censorship herself), are sitting on a mountain of files about me, my platforms, my posts, my podcasts, and even this Nation First Substack newsletter.