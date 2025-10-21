They're Watching Us
Nation First looks into the eSafety Commissioner's surveillance regime.
Dear friend,
They’ve got more than 10,000 documents on me. You read that right: ten thousand.
Via a Freedom of Information application, I discovered that the unelected digital enforcers at the Office of the eSafety Commissioner, led by Julie Inman Grant (the bureaucratic high priestess of censorship herself), are sitting on a mountain of files about me, my platforms, my posts, my podcasts, and even this Nation First Substack newsletter.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.