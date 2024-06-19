Dear friend,

You probably know by now that, along with publishing Nation First, I also work as the Australian director of CitizenGO, an international organisation that promotes and defends life, family, and liberty.

For the past couple of years, CitizenGO has been at the forefront of the battle against the Pandemic Treaty.

They even had me fly to Geneva last month for the World Health Assembly, where we watched the Pandemic Treaty go down in flames.

However, amidst the defeat of the Pandemic Treaty (albeit for now), emerged a major concern: the passage of new International Health Regulations (IHRs).

These IHRs will be enforced in Australia by the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) which the Albanese Labor Government brought into being earlier this year.

The IHRs and the CDC are the focus of a new campaign I’ve just alerted CitizenGO supporters about, and which I’m now alerting you about.

Australia ’s sovereignty and personal freedoms are under immediate threat due to the establishment of the CDC .

The CDC will enforce the WHO ’s new International Health Regulations (or IHRs), adopted under dubious circumstances, granting the WHO unprecedented power over Australia .

These IHRs allow the WHO to impose mandatory medical procedures, quarantine, and surveillance, with the CDC acting as the enforcer.

Articles 4, 12, 27, and 31 of the IHRs give the CDC authority to bypass national oversight, enforce lockdowns, detain individuals, and mandate medical procedures.

Immediate action is crucial to disband the CDC and stop the WHO’s overreach to protect national sovereignty and personal freedoms.

Here’s the update I just issued to CitizenGO members:

Australia’s sovereignty and your personal freedoms are under immediate threat. If you thought the successful fight against the Pandemic Treaty meant the globalists would stop with their agenda, think again!

Earlier this year, the Australian Government established the Centre for Disease Control (CDC). This CDC is now poised to enforce the World Health Organization's (WHO) new International Health Regulations (IHRs), which were adopted at the World Health Assembly under dubious legal circumstances.

These new IHRs are as bad as the Pandemic Treaty as they grant the WHO unprecedented power to dictate pandemic responses and health policies in Australia. With the CDC being the key government agency to enforce and roll out the IHRs in Australia, we effectively have a taxpayer-funded Trojan Horse for the WHO, doing their dirty work to undermine both our national sovereignty and your personal health choices and freedom.

How will the CDC undermine sovereignty and freedom? The new IHRs redefine critical aspects of public health governance and empower the WHO to impose mandatory medical procedures, quarantine, and surveillance. The Australian CDC will be the enforcer of these draconian measures.

The new IHRs, that the CDC will enforce and implement in Australia, clearly contain alarming provisions that will severely impact your personal freedoms.

Article 4 designates a “National IHR Authority” (which will be the CDC) to implement these regulations, effectively making the CDC a puppet of the WHO. This means that the CDC will act as the main enforcer of WHO policies in Australia, bypassing our national government and any democratic oversight, essentially becoming the vehicle for WHO's agenda of control.

Article 12 allows the WHO Director-General to declare a “pandemic emergency” based on vague criteria like "substantial social and/or economic disruption." The CDC will then be responsible for implementing the WHO's broad and invasive measures, including forced lockdowns, business closures, and travel restrictions. As the Trojan Horse, the CDC will enforce these mandates, stripping away local decision-making.

Article 27 authorises the isolation and quarantine of conveyances and travelers. The CDC, in conjunction with other government agencies, will have the power to detain and isolate individuals and groups, enforcing quarantine measures without any local accountability. This could lead to widespread detentions and severe restrictions on movement, as the CDC acts on behalf of WHO directives.

Article 31 compels individuals to undergo medical examinations, vaccinations, or other health measures, even under isolation. The CDC, working with other government agencies, will enforce mandatory vaccinations and medical procedures, infringing on personal health choices and bodily autonomy. This coercive power, driven by the WHO's agenda, will strip Australians of their right to refuse medical treatments.

The IHRs mandate compliance with WHO-recommended health measures (Article 24) and introduce digital and non-digital health documents, including vaccination certificates (Articles 35 and 36). The CDC will be responsible for implementing a nationwide system of health surveillance, tracking individuals' health status and movements, and enforcing compliance with WHO health mandates. Acting as the Trojan Horse, the CDC will ensure these invasive measures are executed.

By establishing the CDC, the Australian Government has set up the mechanism through which these oppressive IHRs will be enforced. The CDC will act as the National IHR Authority, implementing WHO mandates without regard for our national sovereignty or individual rights, effectively serving as the Trojan Horse for globalist overreach.

If we fail to act now, the Australian CDC will enforce these globalist health mandates, stripping away your right to make personal health decisions and subjecting our nation to WHO control. This overreach threatens our democratic principles and individual rights.

However, if we succeed in our fight to have the CDC scuttled, we can preserve our autonomy and protect our individual rights... at least until the next globalist attempt at control!

This battle is crucial, and your action is needed now more than ever.

Together, we can make a difference. Act now to protect our freedoms and ensure our voices are heard.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

