This “Democracy” is in Decline
Nation First reports on the stark reality of one of Australia’s key Asia-Pacific allies and the warning it holds for Australia’s democratic future.
Dear friend,
What happens when a nation keeps the trappings of democracy but loses its soul? When elections become theatre, the rule of law bends to the powerful, and political office is treated as a family inheritance? Where the outward symbols of freedom remain intact, yet the substance has quietly eroded?
This is the story of what occurs when institut…
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