Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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MarilynK's avatar
MarilynK
4h

I don't want foreign investment! I want OUR resources to be owned by us, controlled by us, and sold by us to benefit the entire country - without some foreigner taking all our wealth for themselves!

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Chris Collins's avatar
Chris Collins
4h

Well, here's the first thing One Nation can do, restore OUR refineries, so this doesn't happen again. I won't hold my breath. It's only going to get worse, and that's not a defeatist attitude, that's a fact. Did any of you people see Four Corners last night?, i strongly suggest you watch it, and, there's all your answers. 'They' are already trying to make other Countries run by wealthy people(elites), not Governments. Woo-hoo, won't that be fun.

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