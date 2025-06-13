Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

Brenda Christine
2h

According to Amir Sarfati, a messianic jew, Israel had no choice.

"Recent intelligence shows Iran is nearing the point of no return in its race toward a nuclear weapon. The regime is producing thousands of kilograms of enriched uranium, alongside decentralized and fortified enrichment compounds, in underground, fortified sites. This program has accelerated significantly in recent months, bringing the regime significantly closer to obtaining a nuclear weapon.

The Iranian regime has been working for decades to obtain a nuclear weapon. The world has attempted every possible diplomatic path to stop it, but the regime has refused to stop.

The State of Israel has been left with no choice. The IDF has the obligation to act in defense of the civilians of Israel and will continue to do so."

Peter Cunningham
1h

Sorry George - Shit happens all the time on this planet, and pacifism is one of the causes.

Innocents get inujured and killed, corporations make lots of money, people are kept in a job, economies turn over, materials and assorted technologies improve .... all in the name of "Peace Loving Governments" having wars.

It is how it was, and it is how it is - and when in huge debt - a good way to write off debt.

If somebody wants me dead then I'll do my utmost to make sure he is dead instead.

Here the aggressive, belligerent Islamic Fundamentalist regime in Iran (not the Iranians who are also victims of it) - that regime wants Israel obliterated and all Jews killed - and with that achieved, they will come after US - You, Me and every other Christian, Hindu, Buddhist, and whatever to 'enjoy a fate of subservience to Islam, and those who resist to be slaughtered ("smited" by assorted prescribed means as defined in their workshop manuals)

Israel has my total support to evaporate Nuclear and other infrastructure in Iran -then go after the regime heads with equal gusto.

Scipio Africanus: "Dead Enemies are the Firm Foundation of Peace"

When faced with such a foe, there is but one solution, and if it drags other nations into the shitfight (which I doubt as they know it's a hotbed and an international pariah), then so be it.

Any effort that removes nuclear capability from a Muslim fundamentalist mob is a good thing for the entire planet. A bonus would be the collapse of the regime, and that means the death of ALL the fundamentalists from the top to the bottom.

That's Life!

