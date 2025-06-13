Dear friend,

The markets knew it before the politicians did.

Crude oil exploded upward, gold shot through the roof, and futures nosedived. Something massive had just detonated — and not just in Tehran. Israel’s long-rumoured airstrikes on Iranian soil weren’t surgical or symbolic. They were thunderous, targeted, and decapitating. Major General Hossein Salami, head of the IRGC, is confirmed dead. So is military chief Mohammad Bagheri. Two prominent nuclear scientists are gone. Missiles flattened Iranian enrichment sites and high-level residences alike.

Israel struck hard in Tehran, killing top Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists.

Iran calls it war and vows massive retaliation with a powerful missile arsenal.

US bases across the Gulf are now in the crosshairs, and global trade is at risk.

Markets aren't guessing — they're reacting to the shock with panic and volatility.

This could spiral into global war, and the world is one misstep away from the abyss.

The strike by Israel wasn’t “containment.” It was a takedown. A deliberate hit on the core of Iran’s military and nuclear establishment.

Iran is calling it a declaration of war. And they’re not wrong.

We’ve seen the footage — six enormous blasts across Tehran, civilians pulled from the rubble, and fireballs lighting up the pre-dawn skyline. Natanz, Iran’s nuclear heartland, was hit. Again. Israel claims success. Iran promises vengeance. And unlike previous cycles of tit-for-tat, this time the blood runs deeper, the lines clearer, and the stakes far, far higher.

What happens now?

Tehran has promised “severe punishment.” That’s not just rhetoric — Iran has 2,000 ballistic missiles, and many of them can bypass Iron Dome. There are reports they’ve built a new class of warhead — 4,000 pounds each — and that their missile production has doubled since last year. They’ve trained for this moment. Not just retaliation, but saturation.

And where are those missiles aimed? Tel Aviv, of course. But also the US airbases circling the Persian Gulf — from Qatar to Oman, Bahrain to Saudi Arabia. Thirteen major American installations now sit within Iranian strike range, like targets at a shooting gallery. And when Iran strikes back, and it will strike back, those bases and their personnel may be the first to bleed.

Washington says it had nothing to do with the strike. That’s a diplomatic reflex, not a guarantee of safety.

The White House is scrambling — convening emergency councils, withdrawing staff, and ducking for cover behind carefully worded statements. President Trump had hoped to drag Iran back to the negotiating table. That window is now shattered. Any prospect of a reset — any so-called “deal” to halt uranium enrichment — is now a smoking crater outside Natanz. But let’s be honest: this isn’t about diplomacy anymore. It’s about escalation.

And that means one thing:

We’re in the opening phase of something that could ignite a world war.

Still don’t believe it?

Take a look at the map. That’s not just Israel and Iran. That’s the whole region. That’s the price of oil, the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea, every shipping lane Australia relies on. That’s global trade, food production, fertiliser exports, and energy security. You think you’re insulated here in the West? Wait until the fuel bowsers run dry and the ships stop docking. We’re more entangled than we’ve ever admitted.

And if this war spirals — if Hezbollah lights up from Lebanon, if the Houthis start sinking tankers in the Gulf, if Syria becomes a launchpad, if US troops are caught in the crossfire — you can forget containment. You can forget control. You can forget the quiet, comfortable delusion that these battles are “over there.”

They’re not.

Just look at the charts.

E-mini S&P Futures? Collapsing.

Gold spot? Surging.

WTI Crude? Volatile beyond precedent.

The markets aren’t guessing. They’re bracing.

Israel says it’s defending civilisation. Iran says it’s avenging a crime. Meanwhile, the rest of the world — caught in the middle — is left with two options: get dragged in, or pray for a miracle.

And maybe, just maybe, that’s what we need to do now.

Not cheer. Not posture. Not take sides in a proxy war between nuclear ambitions and regional hegemony.

We need to stop.

Pause.

And pray.

Pray that the next missile doesn’t find a school.

Pray that a bunker-buster doesn't trigger something apocalyptic.

Pray that the men with power — in Washington, Tehran, Tel Aviv, and beyond — rediscover the weight of responsibility.

Pray for every innocent soul in the crosshairs, every family bracing for the siren, every soldier sent to a place they might never come back from.

Because this is the edge, folks. This is the precipice.

We are closer to global conflict now than we have been in decades.

And whether you live in Iran, Israel, or Inverell, the fire that just lit up the sky could touch us all.

So pray. And mean it.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

