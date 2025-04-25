Dear friend,

They booed. And the elites lost their minds.

That’s what happened this morning, Anzac Day, in Melbourne, Australia—when everyday Australians finally broke their silence during a “Welcome to Country” at the Dawn Service. They’d had enough. Enough of being lectured. Enough of being treated like trespassers in the nation their fathers, brothers, and sons fought and died for. They spoke—not with banners or violence—but with a roar from the soul. A few boos, a few jeers, and suddenly the media and political class were foaming at the mouth.

But here’s the truth they refuse to admit: the booing was the sound of a people finally saying, “This is our home—and we’re taking it back.”