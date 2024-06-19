This is what conflict in the Middle East means for us...
Nation First takes a look at the ramping up of tensions between Israel and Iran.
Dear friend,
The past two months have been concerning ones as tensions in the Middle East have escalated.
While the region, unfortunately, has seldom been at peace, what happened in April was unprecedented.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.