Dear friend,

I’m issuing this warning in case you’re on Facebook.

There is a scammer pretending to be me who is targeting the followers on my Facebook page and others.

They have set up a page called “George Christensen - One Nation” where this scammer says that “this account was created by me to reach out to all one nation members”.

The page is located at https://www.facebook.com/georgechristensenonenation1 — I urge you to block this scammer immediately.

This is what the scam Facebook page looks like:

I issued a warning on my Facebook page about this scammer some time ago and I have now twice reported this fake page to Facebook without any action being taken.

Why am I taking the step of informing you and all my other Nation First readers like this?

Well, earlier today, two subscribers informed me that this scammer had added them and contacted them talking about banking opportunities or options.

This follows several similar scams on Telegram some time ago.

This is quite clearly an attempt to defraud people in my name and bring disrepute to me and my name.

If anyone who has tech skills is able to dig deep into the source of this scammer, I’d be greatly interested in availing your services.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

