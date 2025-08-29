Dear friend,

This Sunday, Australians across the country will take to the streets. Not for a political party. Not for a candidate. But for something far more important: our nation.

We are marching because Australia, as we know it, is being stolen from under us. Not through foreign invasions or bombs, but through deliberate policy. Through betrayal. By the very people we elected to protect our way of life. The gatekeepers have thrown open the floodgates. And the flood has followed.

Watch my video promoting the March for Australia here:

Australians will march this Sunday to defend the nation from policies that are eroding our identity, our stability, and our future.

Over 500,000 arrivals were pushed into the country in a single year, not to build, but to replace, overwhelm, and divide.

This deliberate agenda has wrecked housing, crushed services, and shattered communities, all for corporate profits and political gain.

We are the workers and families who built this nation, and we will not be sacrificed for the benefit of elites and global interests.

This march is peaceful but resolute, for sovereignty, for heritage, for Australia, and it marks the beginning of a national awakening.

In just the past year, over 500,000 people have been poured into this country under the guise of economic growth. That is not immigration. That is replacement. It is unsustainable, unvetted, and entirely unwanted by everyday Australians. But Canberra calls it “progress.”

Let me be absolutely clear: it is not progress. It is collapse. And it is happening by design.

No one voted for this. No one asked for our housing market to spiral out of control, with rents surging over 40 per cent in just three years. No one asked to have schools overwhelmed, hospitals under siege, roads choked, and entire communities unrecognisable in a matter of months.

They did this. Not by accident, not through incompetence, but with intent. They did this to us.

You and I; we are the workers, the taxpayers, the families who built this nation. And yet we are the ones being sacrificed. Not for national interest, but for corporate greed. For GDP figures that look good in Treasury spreadsheets. For property portfolios owned by politicians, donors, and developers.

They profit. We suffer. They gain. We pay. And worst of all, they do not care. They do not care if you cannot afford a home. They do not care if your kid cannot get a place in the local school. They do not care if your elderly parents wait twelve hours in the emergency department. They care about power. They care about control. They care about votes from newly arrived blocs that they think will keep them in office for decades to come.

And they expect you to sit down and take it.

But they have miscalculated. Badly.

Because we are done sitting down. We are done being quiet. We are done being labelled “racist” for simply wanting to preserve the country our forefathers built with blood, sweat, and sacrifice. We are not extremists. We are the mainstream. We are the majority. We are the true Australians. And this Sunday, we will show it.

March for Australia is not about hate. It is about home. It is not about division. It is about defence: defence of our heritage, our culture, our children’s future. We march for sanity. We march for sovereignty. We march for Australia.

This is happening in every capital city: Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, and Hobart. And also in regional centres such as Townsville. This is not fringe. This is the people speaking. Loudly. Peacefully. Proudly.

Bring your flags: the blue ensign, the red ensign, the Eureka flag. Leave the foreign flags at home (if you even have any!). This is about putting Australia first. And if that offends someone, maybe they are the ones who do not belong here.

The media will try to smear us. The elites will try to ignore us. The politicians will try to dismiss us. But they will hear us. Because when the people rise, no amount of censorship, no number of police lines, and no twisted headlines can hold us back.

This is the line in the sand.

If we do not act now, then when? If we do not speak now, then what is left to protect?

We are not alone. We are millions. We are not afraid. We are angry. And we are not finished. We are just getting started.

To those in Canberra and boardrooms who have sold us out: you are on notice.

The people are coming. The nation is waking. And we will not go back to sleep.

Australia for Australians.

This Sunday, 31st August.

March. For. Australia.

Share

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.