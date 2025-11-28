Dear friend,

Enough waiting. Enough silence. Enough being treated like strangers in our own country.

This weekend, across two great cities, Aussies like you and me are standing up—not for politics, not for parties… but for Australia.

Proud patriots are marching side by side in Sydney on Saturday and Melbourne on Sunday. Why? Because we love this country. Because we’re fed up with being ignored. Because it’s time our leaders heard what the silent majority really thinks.

And we’re not going to whisper. We’re going to walk, and we’re going to roar.

This weekend, Aussies are marching to say loud and clear: it’s time to put Australia first .

In Sydney , join us Saturday 29 November , 12pm at Belmore Park , walking together to Town Hall .

In Melbourne , we gather Sunday 30 November , 12pm at Flinders Station , walking proudly to Flagstaff Gardens .

They’re marching for immigration reform , freedom from digital control , and affordable energy for Aussie families.

For full details, speakers, and updates, head to www.PutAustraliaFirst.com

Saturday 29 November – SYDNEY

📍 Meet: Belmore Park

🚶 Walk to: Town Hall

🕛 Time: 12pm

Sunday 30 November – MELBOURNE

📍 Meet: Flinders Station

🚶 Walk to: Flagstaff Gardens

🕛 Time: 12pm

We’re not here to tear things down. We’re here to build. We want to build a future where immigration policies preserve Australian values, where our children can speak freely without being policed by digital IDs and corporate censorship, and where energy bills don’t cripple working families under a twisted net-zero crusade.

This is a moment of pride. Not fear. Unity, not division.

We’ve got vetted, powerful speakers ready to deliver the message loud and clear. In Sydney, you’ll hear from brave voices like Lyle Shelton, Stuart Bonds, and Lorraine Henshaw, a fifth-generation Aussie who knows exactly what’s at stake. And yes, Tommy Robinson will join us via video with a message the media doesn’t want you to hear.

Then Melbourne takes the torch on Sunday, with truth-tellers like Nick Patterson, Morgan Jonas, Rikkie-Lee Tyrrell, and Pastor Paul stepping up, joined by Kelly Newton Wordsworth lifting the spirit with music that stirs the soul.

This isn’t a flash in the pan. It’s not a fringe moment. Put Australia First is a movement of the heart, backed by everyday Aussies, pastors, businesspeople, musicians, and community leaders. It’s family-friendly. It’s safe. It’s been prepared with experience and foresight. Security is in place. The message is strong. And we won’t be infiltrated or derailed.

So here’s my question to you, friend:

Will you be there when your country calls?

This isn’t someone else’s fight. It’s ours.

Whether you’re walking the streets of Sydney or Melbourne, your presence matters. Your voice matters. You matter.

Let’s raise the flag. Let’s sing the anthem like we mean it. Let’s remind every MP, every journalist, every bureaucrat, that Australia belongs to Australians.

Join us.

Stand tall. Walk proud. Put Australia First.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

A Nation First contributor

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.