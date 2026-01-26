To Save the West, Start Going to Church
Nation First laments the hollowing out of the West’s soul, where empty pews speak louder than sermons.
Dear friend,
I spent Sunday morning in Notting Hill, that affluent, gentrified enclave in West London. You’ve probably seen the urban village in the film of the same name. It has polished streets, upper-class brunch spots, and a mostly white population. At least, that’s who I saw on the footpaths and at the cafés on Sunday. But it was a different story i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.