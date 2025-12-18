Dear friend,

Tonight I am joining Stand Up Now Australia for a live webinar to walk through what the Australian Centre for Disease Control Act 2025 actually empowers the new “disease control” authority to do, in plain English.

This matters because the Act creates a permanent CDC bureaucracy led by a Director-General who cannot be directed by the Minister. It also includes mechanisms to compel information, activate emergency data-sharing declarations that Parliament cannot disallow, and operate within a definition of public health that reaches beyond infectious disease into environmental health and the health effects of climate change.

If you want a practical understanding of:

what the Director-General’s directions and information powers look like in real life;

how emergency declarations and emergency data sharing work;

where oversight sits, and where it does not; and

how domestic structures can interact with international frameworks;

then this webinar is for you.

Live webinar: Inside the A-CDC: Understanding the Powers Behind Australia’s New Disease Control Authority

Tonight (Thursday, 18 December 2025) start time by state and territory:

Queensland: 7:00pm

NSW, Vic., TAS., ACT: 8:00pm

South Australia: 7:30pm

Northern Territory: 6:30pm

Western Australia: 5:00pm

You must register to watch the livestream. You can register at the link below:

https://events.humanitix.com/inside-the-a-cdc-understanding-the-powers-behind-australia-s-new-disease-control-authority

I will be joined by James Roguski in the livestream discussion. James is a researcher and writer focused on global health governance and how international frameworks are adopted through national legislative systems.

If you cannot join live, a recording will be made available to all registrants.

