Dear friend,

They’re coming after our freedoms, and if we don’t stand together, it’s only going to get worse.

And your chance to take that stand is tonight!

Christian lay preacher Dave Pellowe is being targeted by anti-discrimination laws for refusing to perform an “Acknowledgment of Country” at his own Christian event, rejecting what he views as a ritual rooted in pagan worship.

This attack is a test run for silencing anyone who refuses to conform to the demands of the woke elite, setting a dangerous precedent that threatens us all.

Join me at the Defending Democracy Telethon TONIGHT (Tuesday, 20 August 2024) at 7pm (AEST) at www.DefendingDemocracy.au and stand together against the growing assault on free speech and religious liberty in Australia.

Christan lay preacher Dave Pellowe is being targeted because he had the audacity to explain why he wouldn’t perform an “Acknowledgment of Country” at his own Christian event.

For daring to reject what he sees as a ritual of pagan worship rooted in indigenous spirituality and animism, Dave is now being dragged before an anti-discrimination tribunal.

They want to make him an example and intimidate anyone else who would dare stand firm in their faith.

This is more than just a case against one Christian lay preacher – it’s a test run for a broader campaign to silence and punish those of us who won’t bow to the woke elite’s demands.

If they can do this to Dave, they can do it to you, me, or anyone who speaks out against the madness.

That’s why we need to push back harder than ever.

Join me TONIGHT (Tuesday, 20 August 2024) for the Defending Democracy telethon at 7pm (AEST) at www.DefendingDemocracy.au

This might very well be the biggest online rally Australia has ever seen in defence of free speech and religious liberty.

Dave is bringing together leaders who aren’t afraid to stand in the gap and say, “Enough is enough.”

You won’t hear this story in the fake news legacy media, but that’s exactly why it’s so crucial for you to be there and spread the word.

Leaders like Senators Alex Antic, Malcolm Roberts, and Ralph Babet, as well as Warren Mundine, Lyle Shelton, Topher Field, and many others will join me to send a clear message: Australians won’t be bullied into submission by legal threats and activist bureaucrats.

This isn’t just another broadcast – it’s a moment of reckoning.

Will you stand with us?

Will you spread the news about this event?

This Nation First post is public so please share it with family, friends, neighbours & workmates. Share

Together, we’ll build a shield of support and show these oppressors that their tactics won’t work on those who know the value of freedom.

The line in the sand is drawn. Be there.

See you tonight.

Until then, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

Authorised by G. Christensen, River Street, Mackay