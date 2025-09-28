Dear friend,

There are moments in history when the truth punches through the noise like a hammer through glass.

President Donald J. Trump’s speech to the United Nations last week was one of those moments.

No fluff. No lies. No teleprompter. Just raw, unapologetic truth from the only world leader with the guts to say what the rest are too cowardly to even whisper.

And he said it all straight to the faces of the globalists who created the mess.

“The United Nations is supposed to stop invasions,” he said.

“Not create them. And not finance them.”

Let that sink in.

Trump stood alone at the UN and exposed globalist failures, declaring the organisation a threat to peace, borders, and truth.

He shut down illegal immigration with zero tolerance, ending border chaos and exposing the UN’s complicity in human trafficking.

Trump ended seven global conflicts through direct diplomacy, without UN help, proving action beats bureaucracy.

He called out the green energy agenda as a suicidal hoax, blaming it for poverty, death, and economic ruin while China pollutes freely.

Trump labelled cartels as terrorists, rescued thousands of trafficked children, and showed that sovereignty, not globalism, is the only way forward.

Trump didn’t grovel. He didn’t thank the UN for their “efforts.”

He exposed them.

“In 2024, the UN budgeted $372 million in cash assistance to support an estimated 624,000 migrants journeying into the United States,” he revealed.

“Think of that. The UN is supporting people that are illegally coming into the United States. And then we have to get them out.”

He declared what every sane person already knows: globalism has failed. Completely.

And he didn’t waste time tip-toeing around.

“The number of illegal aliens admitted and entering our country has been zero,” he said.

“Four months in a row. Zero.”

Why? Because he enforced the one policy that works:

“If you come illegally into the United States, you’re going to jail or you’re going back to where you came from, or perhaps even further than that.”

And the result?

“They’re not even coming anymore,” he said.

“Because they know they can’t get through.”

This is what it looks like when a leader actually defends his nation.

He didn’t stop at immigration. He tore into the globalist warmongers who’ve profited off endless conflict.

“In a period of just seven months, I have ended seven unendable wars,” he announced.

“No president or prime minister, and for that matter, no other country, has ever done anything close to that.”

Kosovo and Serbia. Congo and Rwanda. Armenia and Azerbaijan. All brought to the table. All brokered into peace.

“It’s never happened before. There’s never been anything like that,” he said.

And the UN?

“Did not even try to help in any of them… What is the purpose of the United Nations?”

When he turned to Europe, Trump didn’t hold back.

“Europe is in serious trouble,” he warned.

“They’ve been invaded by a force of illegal aliens like nobody’s ever seen before. And nobody’s doing anything to change it, to get them out.”

He slammed the cowardice of European leaders who “choose to be politically correct” while their countries are being overrun.

“You’re destroying your heritage,” he said. “You have to take control, strongly and immediately, before it’s too late.”

He didn’t pull punches on NATO either.

“At the NATO summit in June, virtually all NATO members formally committed to increased defence spending at my request, from 2% to 5% of GDP.” Why? Because under Trump, the freeloading stops.

Then he took the gloves off on climate, and called it what it is: a scam.

“In 1982, the executive director of the UN Environmental Program predicted that by the year 2000, climate change would cause a global catastrophe,” Trump reminded the room.

“It didn’t happen.”

He pointed to the UN’s own fearmongering lies:

“Another official stated in 1989 that within a decade, entire nations could be wiped off the map by global warming.”

But here we are, decades later, and none of it came true.

He ridiculed the “carbon footprint” cult, reminding everyone how the same hypocrites lecturing us about emissions are “flying around the world in old, gas-guzzling jets.”

He called it plainly: “The carbon footprint is a hoax, made up by people with evil intentions.”

Trump showed how this green madness is killing the West.

“In Europe, more than 175,000 people die of heat each year because they can’t afford electricity to turn on an air conditioner,” he said. “In the U.S., we lose about 1,300. What is that all about?”

Then he said what no other leader would dare:

“If you don’t get away from the green energy scam, your country is going to fail. And if you don’t stop people that you’ve never seen before, that you have nothing in common with, your country is going to fail.”

Plain. Unfiltered. True.

He called out the destruction of national identity — the overwhelming of communities by mass migration pushed by bureaucrats and NGOs.

“Proud nations must be allowed to protect their communities,” he said, “and prevent their societies from being overwhelmed by people they have never seen before, with different customs, religions, with different everything.”

Then he turned to a crisis the media refuses to cover: child trafficking.

“The previous administration lost nearly 300,000 children,” he said. “Little children. Who were trafficked into the United States on the Biden watch. Many of whom have been raped, exploited and abused and sold. Sold.”

His team has already found nearly 30,000 of those children and returned them to their homes. “The mother and father rush to the door… tears in their eyes. They can’t believe that they’re seeing their son or daughter again.”

He laid blame exactly where it belongs: the globalist migration agenda. “Any system that results in the mass trafficking of children is inherently evil,” he said. “Yet that is exactly what the globalist migration agenda has done.”

Then came the drug war. Trump didn’t sugarcoat it. “To every terrorist thug smuggling poisonous drugs into the United States of America,” he warned, “we will blow you out of existence.”

He explained that each drug boat they intercept “carries drugs that would kill more than 25,000 Americans.” Under Trump, they’re not just intercepting them, they’re sinking them.

This is what real leadership looks like.

No speeches about “shared humanity.” No begging for applause. No licking the boots of unelected bureaucrats. Just action. Just results. Just a sovereign nation standing tall and telling the rest of the world: do the same or perish.

And if the United Nations doesn’t like it? Trump said it himself:

“What is the purpose of the United Nations?”

A bloated, toothless circus of globalists who write “strongly worded letters” while the world burns. That’s what they are. And Trump lit them up.

His message was simple:

The age of globalism is over. The era of sovereignty has returned.

He closed with a warning, and a challenge:

“Every sovereign nation must have the right to control their own borders,” he said.

“You must take control strongly and immediately of the unmitigated immigration disaster and the fake energy catastrophe, before it’s too late.”

This was not a speech. It was a reckoning.

And the world would be wise to choose the right side of it… while there’s still time.

